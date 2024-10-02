Martin Offiah suggests NRL interest in Mikey Lewis after backing ‘fantastic’ Hull KR star for Man of Steel

Martin Offiah believes Mikey Lewis is the leading contender to be crowned the 2024 Steve Prescott Man of Steel – as he recalled winning the coveted award in his first season in rugby league.

Lewis has enjoyed an outstanding campaign for the Robins, who host Warrington Wolves on Friday for the right to face Wigan or Leigh Leopards in the Super League Grand Final on Saturday week.

Legendary former winger Offiah was crowned Man of Steel in 1988 after scoring 40-plus tries in his first season since switching codes and joining Widnes from Rosslyn Park.

The shortlist for the Man of Steel award, which will be presented at Rugby League’s Awards Night next Tuesday at the Royal Armouries in Leeds, will be announced on Wednesday.

Assessing the stand-out performers in Super League this year, the man affectionately nicknamed ‘Chariots Offiah’ told Love Rugby League: “Mikey Lewis is my pick as Man of Steel.

“He’s had a fantastic season for Hull Kingston Rovers and been a huge influence for them in scoring and creating tries. George Williams has had a very good year for Warrington and showed his class once again.

“His Wolves team-mate Matt Dufty has also shone brightly while Marc Sneyd’s impact at Salford Red Devils has been there all year.

“Jake Wardle is someone else I would highlight as having a fantastic season for Wigan in the centres – but for me Lewis is the favourite. I’ve heard it on the grapevine that a lot of NRL clubs are looking at him now as well.”

Bevan French is seen by many as the most expansively-talented player in the competition and the Wigan star is the reigning Man of Steel.

Offiah said: “Every time I’ve seen Bevan play this year he’s been phenomenal. The only thing I would say is ‘has he played enough games to win enough points?’

“But his performances have certainly been second to none and we all know what an amazing talent Bevan is.”

George Delaney of St Helens, Warrington’s Matty Nicholson and Wigan’s Junior Nsemba are the three nominees for the Super League Young Player of the Year.

Offiah said: “In terms of the Super League Young Player of the Year, Nsemba is the obvious candidate.

“He’s definitely got to win that, without a doubt. Junior didn’t make the Grand Final team last year but it’s amazing how much he has kicked on in the past 12 months.

“He looks set to play for England against Samoa in the autumn Test series. In the coming years, I can see him being one of the best second-rowers in the world.”

Offiah is perhaps most famous for his try-scoring exploits in the Cherry and White of Wigan but his impact at Widnes was no less explosive.

“I’m not sure anyone else has ever won Man of Steel in their first season ever playing rugby league,” he reflected.

“1988 was my first year in the game and it certainly wasn’t the best season of my career. I had far better seasons but never won it again after that first year at Widnes.

“I scored more tries in my second season – I was top try-scorer and got a hat-trick in the Championship decider against Wigan – but still didn’t win Man of Steel!

“How I don’t know, but I’m proud to have won the award in 1988.”

