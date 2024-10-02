Wednesday is another big day in Super League, with the shortlist revealed for the 2024 Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel award.

Three of the competition’s biggest names will be on that list and with the leaderboard having gone dark after Round 16 of the season, there’s plenty of uncertainty over who could feature.

With that in mind, we’ve picked out eight names we think have got a chance: based on a variety of factors. It includes some fairly obvious picks – and one or two left-field choices, too..

Marc Sneyd

Perhaps unsurprisingly, we’re starting with a player who is pretty short odds to make the three-man shortlist: Salford Red Devils star Sneyd.

He was joint-top of the leaderboard when it went dark and has continued to produce for Paul Rowley’s side in the latter part of the season. He is one of the most influential players in the competition and is almost certain to have picked up enough Man of Steel points to make the cut.

Don’t be surprised to see Sneyd named alongside two other men on Wednesday afternoon.

Matt Dufty

Logically, the other man who was joint-top at the last point the public knew has to be in the frame too: but there’s a snag for Dufty’s chances of making the three-man shortlist.

He did spend some time out with an injury which means there was a prolonged period where he didn’t have the chance to pick up any Man of Steel points.

He’s since returned and caught the eye – but has he lost too much ground on the top three?

Matt Moylan

The Leigh Leopards star has gradually improved as the season has gone on, and produced perhaps his most accomplished performance of the season last week to help Adrian Lam’s side knock Salford out of the play-offs.

Moylan was just three points behind the leading pair of Sneyd and Dufty when the leaderboard went dark. You would have to assume he’ll be in the mix given how important he’s been in Leigh’s revival throughout the second half of the season.

Nene Macdonald

Another player who’s bound to be in contention is Salford centre Macdonald, who was sat on 15 points – three behind the leaders – at the point when the leaderboard turned private.

Like Sneyd, he has continued to impress throughout the season and it’s safe to suggest he’ll have picked up yet more Man of Steel points.

Mikey Lewis

Although he was four points off the leaders when things went private, you get the feeling it’s a certainty we’ll see Lewis‘ name among the three in contention on Wednesday.

He has been pivotal for Hull KR throughout the final ten weeks of the season, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if he was the one picking up the award in Leeds next week given the amount of points he’s likely to have accrued.

He’s the odds-on favourite in our eyes.

Bevan French

Another who has continued to deliver high performances in the ten rounds since the leaderboard went private is Wigan Warriors superstar, and reigning Man of Steel, half-back French.

The Australian has been integral in guiding Wigan to top spot in Super League and will undoubtedly be decisive in their quest to retain the Super League title. He’s likely picked up some big points hauls individually too – and will be in or around the final three, you would think.

George Williams

Just like Warrington star and England captain Williams.

His individual displays have been of the highest quality on occasions this season, and it seems inevitable that he’s grabbed at least a couple of three-point hauls – maybe more.

Williams was seven points shy of the leaders when it went dark but he had more than enough time to claw that deficit back, we’d wager.

Kelepi Tanginoa

We’re finishing with a couple of aforementioned left-field picks: and they both come from Hull KR.

Tanginoa has been a revelation at Rovers this season and he was the highest-scoring forward when the leaderboard went dark. The fact he was nine points shy of the leading pair of Sneyd and Dufty – plus the heavy competition for Man of Steel points at the Robins – means it’s a slim chance he makes the final three.

But he’ll have added to his nine points from the first 16 rounds, that’s for sure.

Niall Evalds

As will his Rovers team-mate Evalds, who has shone since moving to fullback at the start of this season.

Evalds had 10 points at the time the leaderboard went dark, five shy of the top three and eight adrift of top spot. Could he have done enough?

