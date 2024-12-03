Every Super League club’s starting half-backs for 2025 ranked: St Helens duo only fifth…

Excitement is building for the new Super League season: which is now only two months away.

And after an extensive recruitment drive across the competition, there are a whole host of new-look half-back pairings that will spearhead several clubs.

Of course, some teams will roll with the same frontline pairing which brought them success in 2024. So that got us thinking: how would every club and their first-choice pairing in the halves rank up against the rest?

Here’s our rundown from least exciting to most exciting – and do let us know if you disagree in our all-new comments section..

12. Tui Lolohea and Adam Clune (Huddersfield Giants)

All 12 half-back pairings have potential but in a list like this, someone has to hold up the rear. It’s Huddersfield’s Lolohea and Clune who take that spot here.

11. Rowan Milnes and Daejarn Asi (Castleford Tigers)

Rowan Milnes dons his Player of the Match medal following a Castleford Tigers victory in 2024

It’s a new-look pairing at Castleford in 2025. Asi arrives from the NRL with clear potential and Milnes is growing into the role of a full-time starting half-back but the pressure will be on the pairing to hit the ground running.

10. Jordan Abdull and Aidan Sezer (Hull FC)

Another new-look pair, with Abdull returning to Hull for a second stint and Sezer arriving back in Super League from the NRL.

9. Jake Trueman and Olly Russell (Wakefield Trinity)

It starts to get very tricky at this stage – with a lot of half-back pairings very closely matched! Russell makes the move to Wakefield looking to kick on at a new club – while Trueman, by his own admission, admits he has a point to prove after an injury-hit two years at Hull.

8. Gareth O’Brien and Lachlan Lam (Leigh Leopards)

Having signed David Armstrong to play fullback, the expectation was Matt Moylan would partner Lam in the halves in 2025. Moylan’s retirement has changed the plans and as it stands, it’s likely O’Brien who will go in at six.

But don’t be surprised if Leigh land a major new signing from the NRL to partner Lam before the big kick-off in February.

7. Luke Keary and Theo Fages (Catalans Dragons)

We did say it was tough to split a lot of these pairings – and that’s underlined again here with the pair Catalans will likely start games with in 2025.

Keary’s arrival is arguably one of the most exciting in the whole of the off-season – he’ll hope to bring the best out of Fages in the south of France, too.

6. Jayden Nikorima and Marc Sneyd (Salford Red Devils)

We’re starting to get towards some of the very best halves in Super League now – as underlined by the presence of Marc Sneyd in spot number six!

Sneyd was outstanding throughout 2024 and the feeling was that with a proper stand-off by his side, he and Salford’s game would go to new heights. With a full pre-season together this year, hopes are high Nikorima and Sneyd can combine to devastating effect.

5. Tristan Sailor and Jonny Lomax (St Helens)

There’s plenty of pressure on both Sailor and Lomax in different ways going into 2025. For Lomax, he will be keen to show he can still deliver at the highest level.

Sailor arrives in Super League with significant expectations on his young shoulders that he can be the man to revive the Saints’ fortunes. If they click, they could be outstanding.

4. Leon Hayes and George Williams (Warrington Wolves)

Hayes made a real impact in the Warrington side before his unfortunate injury earlier in 2024. Now fully fit, Wire fans are understandably excited about what he can deliver.

Hayes will be partnering perhaps the standout half-back in Super League in England captain Williams, too. It’s a pairing that could be together for years to come.

3. Brodie Croft and Matt Frawley (Leeds Rhinos)

Controversial? Maybe. But with a full pre-season under Brad Arthur together, Rhinos fans have cause for optimism that Croft and Frawley can continue to flourish as a pairing.

Croft, on his day, remains one of Super League’s very best. And Frawley seemed to benefit from a more structured style which Arthur introduced after his arrival. Jake Connor will provide direct competition, but Croft and Frawley are a pair that Leeds fans may hope can bring about success.

2. Tyrone May and Mikey Lewis (Hull KR)

It was incredibly difficult to split the top two this year. May proved to be the perfect foil for Lewis’ heroics throughout 2024, and if they’re together once again next year, Rovers will be right in and amongst the leading contenders for the title.

However, we reckon they’re pipped to the post as the best half-back pairing by one duo..

1. Bevan French and Harry Smith (Wigan Warriors)

Who else? French is quite literally world-class and on his day, can be unplayable. His dynamic, off-the-cuff running game is complimented perfectly by the brilliance of Smith, who has emerged into a fully-fledged England international on merit.

If they stay together all year, they’ll go a long way towards guiding Wigan to yet another Super League crown.

