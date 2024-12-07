Hull KR’s iconic all-time Super League Dream Team including FOUR overseas legends

Hull KR have enjoyed an upward trajectory over the last five or six years – bringing them to heights they’ve never reached before.

The Robins backed up their Challenge Cup final appearance in 2023 with a trip to Old Trafford in 2024 as they made the Grand Final for the first-time ever.

Unfortunately for the Robins, Willie Peters’ side lost both finals – but the trajectory has seen the club go from strength to strength: and a piece of major silverware is not too far away, you feel.

But Hull KR have also had some absolute icons of the game way before this recent upward curve, who have represented the red and white jersey will real distinction.

Here’s our take on the greatest 13 ever to have played for Hull KR in the Super League era – with some selection headaches to be made throughout!

1. Shaun Briscoe

There were a couple of names we were debating for the No. 1 shirt like the ever versatile Craig Hall and Ben Cockayne – but we’ve given the nod to Briscoe, who enjoyed four seasons with the Robins between 2008 and 2011, scoring 30 tries in 100 appearances. He also represented England in the 2009 Four Nations during his time as a KR player.

2. Peter Fox

Anyone who saw Fox in the flesh will remember just how quick he was. Absolutely rapid. The York-born winger spent four seasons at Craven Park between 2008 and 2011, scoring 56 tries in 105 games. All six of his England caps came whilst he was a Robin.

3. Kris Welham

Welham has enjoyed a long and successful playing career: and is still playing to this day with Sheffield Eagles in the Championship! The Hull-born centre made his professional debut for Hull KR in 2006 and went on to score 102 tries in 191 appearances for Hull KR over 10 seasons. He went about his business quietly – but he was a top quality centre in his heyday.

4. Shaun Kenny-Dowall

One of the finest overseas imports in the Super League era. The New Zealand icon arrived in Super League ahead of the 2020 season having endured a couple of injury-hit years in the NRL: but he managed to put those injury concerns behind him and went on to produce some fine rugby over four seasons in red and white, scoring 25 tries in 93 games. Kenny-Dowall, who was named in the 2022 Super League Dream Team, retired at the end of the 2023 but remains part of Peters’ backroom staff.

5. David Hodgson

Hull-born Hodgson donned shirts of five clubs across his career – with Hull KR being the final club he represented. The former Great Britain and England international scored 34 tries in 58 games for the Robins, and even came out of retirement in 2017 to help his side out. He currently remains part of Peters’ backroom team at Craven Park.

6. Scott Murrell

There were a number of contenders to play alongside a certain Mr Lewis in the halves: Blake Green, Michael Dobson, Scott Murrell – we’ve gone with the latter. A maverick playmaker, Murrell spent seven seasons with Hull KR where he became a real fans’ favourite, scoring 42 tries in 177 games in red and white.

7. Mikey Lewis

Who else to take the No. 7 shirt in this all-time KR side of the summer era? Lewis needs little introduction given the fact he was named the Steve Prescott Man of Steel for being Super League’s best player in 2024. The Hull-born half-back has already made more than 100 appearances for Rovers despite still only being 23.

8. Jason Netherton

Netherton spent the majority of his career with Hull KR, making 194 appearances for Rovers across 11 seasons. He now works as Head of Academy at the Robins.

9. Josh Hodgson

Hodgson actually started his career on the black and white side of the city, playing two first-team games for Hull FC in 2009 before making the move across to the red and white side. He would go on to make 134 appearances for KR over five seasons before enjoying a long and illustrious nine-year spell in the NRL with Canberra Raiders and Parramatta Eels.

10. Michael Vella

Vella was superb in his five seasons with the Robins between 2007 and 2011, making 121 appearances during his time in England. The former Australia international was well liked at Rovers and hung up his boots in 2011.

11. Ben Galea

Galea is another one of Hull KR’s great overseas signings, with the Australian back-rower playing 126 games over five seasons between 2008 and 2012. He actually spent the final year of his career on the other side with the city with FC in 2013.

12. Clint Newton

The USA international made the move over from Australia to England ahead of the 2008 campaign and he went on to spend four seasons with the Robins, boasting an impressive record of 40 tries in 100 games. He is now the CEO of the Rugby League Players Association back in Australia.

13. Elliot Minchella

Again, there were several contenders to take the loose forward role but we’ve gone with current captain Minchella, who has taken his game to the next level since arriving at Craven Park ahead of the 2020 season. He has scored 18 tries in 100 games for Rovers to date and made his international debut for England this year. Minchella has developed into a genuine leader for Rovers over the last few seasons.

