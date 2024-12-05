Hull KR have made an enquiry to Salford Red Devils about the possible availability of star scrum-half Marc Sneyd, Love Rugby League can reveal.

The 33-year-old is one of a number of players who the Red Devils expected to field approaches for following their high-profile financial issues which have emerged over the last fortnight.

The Super League club have effectively been placed into special measures, with an RFL-appointed panel brought in to examine the finances of the Red Devils after they were given a significant six-figure advance on their central funding for 2025.

So far, there have been no definitive decisions made about whether or not Salford would have to sell or release players in order to make themselves more financially compliant. Indeed, the club are adamant that they will be able to navigate the remainder of the off-season without difficulties after the advance of distribution.

But Super League clubs are circling. And Love Rugby League has been informed that the Robins are weighing up whether or not to try and bring one of the premiere scrum-halves in Super League to the club, after Sneyd was the subject of an enquiry by the Robins.

Rovers already have three senior half-backs on their books and contracted for 2025: reigning Man of Steel Mikey Lewis, Tyrone May and Danny Richardson. What the enquiry for Sneyd means for the futures of those three is unclear at this stage, but the Robins are monitoring the Salford situation closely.

THURSDAY’S PICKS ON LRL

👉🏻 Leeds Rhinos’ 13 greatest academy graduates in Super League era and their incredible team

👉🏻 Wigan and Hull FC icons head list of every retiring Super League player in 2024

👉🏻 Castleford Tigers possible pack options analysed following Jeremiah Simbiken signing

👉🏻 Hull KR top, Hull FC bottom in Super League table based on half-time scores

Any move for Sneyd would be sensational – not least because it could arguably link up two of the best halves in the competition if he was to pair up with Lewis.

It would also ruffle feathers on the opposite side of the city, given how Sneyd was previously integral to Hull FC’s success under Lee Radford when they won back-to-back Challenge Cup crowns in 2016 and 2017. Sneyd won the Harry Sunderland Trophy in both games, establishing himself as a Black and Whites legend.

His career has arguably continued on an upwards trajectory since joining Salford, too. He was named in England’s squad for the 2022 Rugby League World Cup, earning his Test debut during that tournament.

He has become one of the best halves in Super League in the process, and was named on the three-man shortlist for the Man of Steel award at the end of last season.

Sneyd is under contract until the end of the 2026 season and it is understood the Red Devils have no intention of letting him go as things stand. However, the situation could develop over the coming weeks and if so, clubs are circling for several of the club’s top talent.

READ NEXT: Kevin Sinfield’s Hull tribute as fundraiser reaches huge milestone with Olympic legends arriving