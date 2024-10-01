Super League clubs have been alerted to the availability of South Sydney Rabbitohs utility Leon Te Hau as an exit from the NRL appears likely at the end of this season.

Te Hau has been informed he will be released by the Rabbitohs at the end of his existing contract, which runs out later this year. He seems unlikely to secure another NRL contract as things stand and clubs in England have been told he is open to a move.

The 21-year-old, who can play predominantly on the wing but also at fullback, has been somewhat of a regular for Souths’ reserve side in the New South Wales Cup this season, making 14 appearances.

He has represented Queensland at under-18s level but is yet to make his first-grade debut in the NRL.

Te Hau was given a health scare earlier this year when he fainted at a Souths training session in April. He was taken to hospital and diagnosed with what reports in Australia described as a ‘minor’ heart defect.

However, he returned to full training and played a predominant role for Souths’ reserve side throughout the remainder of 2024.

But with his career at the Bunnies now drawing to a close and confirmation having already been made about his future there, Te Hau is on the hunt for a new opportunity.

It remains to be seen whether he would secure the necessary Governing Body Endorsement to get a deal in Super League, though. The rules were loosened this year which ensured that any player under the age of 24 no longer had to be bound by the strict ruling of featuring in 50 per cent of NRL games in a relevant qualifying period.

He played in 14 games in the New South Wales Cup this year.

