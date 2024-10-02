St Helens have confirmed that Waqa Blake will not be offered a new contract with the club in 2025 after confirming the centre is among seven players to leave the club at the end of the season: with Konrad Hurrell’s name absent from that list.

Blake’s stint in Super League with the Saints has ultimately proven to be unsuccessful, with the former Melbourne Storm centre unable to replicate his form in the NRL in England.

He arrived on a one-year deal but the Saints have confirmed that contract will not be extended into next year. He made 24 appearances for the club in all competitions, but has now been released.

However, Hurrell is not on that list. Like Blake, he is off-contract at the end of this season but the Tongan international is not included in the list of confirmed departures – offering a clear hint that he is in talks with the Saints about a new contract into 2025 and potentially beyond.

Saints coach Paul Wellens admitted recently that the club were keen to keep Hurrell if possible – but stopped short of saying he would be offered a new deal. However, talks now appear to be ongoing with a view to retaining Hurrell.

Among the seven departures are several that were already confirmed. Tommy Makinson will leave the club for Catalans Dragons in 2025, Lewis Dodd is heading for the NRL to join South Sydney Rabbitohs and Sione Mata’utia is returning to Australia.

The other departures include youngster Mackenzie Buckley, who will not be offered fresh terms to his contract. Young forward Sam Royle also departs having made 28 appearances for the Saints’ first-team.

Utility back Ben Lane is the seventh member on the list, as the Saints head into a fresh era in 2025 with Wellens at the helm.

But it remains to be seen whether or not Hurrell will be part of it.

