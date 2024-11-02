Teenage darts sensation Luke Littler has helped Warrington Wolves to launch their new kits for the 2025 campaign.

17-year-old Littler, who has won two major PDC titles so far this year having reached the final of the World Darts Championship back in January, is among rugby league’s most famous fans.

The teenager is a regular on the terraces at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, and follows his beloved hometown club up and down the country when possible.

He has now starred in the Wire’s kit launch ahead of next season, featuring in the video the club revealed their new threads with.

Luke Littler launches eye-catching Warrington Wolves kits for 2025

Littler dons Warrington‘s new home shirt in the video, which is predominantly primrose and boasts a royal blue ‘V’ shape across the chest.

Donned below by Wolves starlet Arron Lindop alongside the new lilac away kit donned by Matty Ashton, the Wire’s new home kit also has blue trims and a blue collar.

The lilac away kit meanwhile features six darker thin ‘V’ shapes on the lower half of the shirt – with both the shorts and socks being a darker shade of purple alongside the sleeve trims and collar.

Warrington Wolves’ kits for 2025 modelled by Matty Ashton (left, away) and Arron Lindop (right, home) – Image credit: Warrington Wolves

As well as outside-backs Ashton and Lindop and darts ace Littler, Warrington’s kit reveal video – which pokes fun at the rise of artificial intelligence – stars ex-player Kevin Penny.

37-year-old Penny featured 93 times for hometown club Warrington across two separate stints, scoring 63 tries in the process.

He also donned a shirt for Swinton Lions, Widnes Vikings, Rochdale Hornets, Wakefield Trinity, London Broncos and North Wales Crusaders before retiring at the end of the 2017 campaign.

Launching our new 2025 home and away kits with a little help from AI 😉 pic.twitter.com/gVHj7ItyZa — Warrington Wolves (@WarringtonRLFC) November 2, 2024

