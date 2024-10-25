Waqa Blake future update as Super League stay not ruled out for 2025

Waqa Blake could yet remain in England at another Super League club in 2025 – with his services offered to clubs in this country about a potential deal elsewhere.

Blake was released at the end of the 2024 Super League season after just one year at St Helens. He wasn’t offered a new contract after a disappointing campaign for Paul Wellens’ side.

It was expected that he would return to Australia to attempt to continue his career and while that still remains a possibility, Love Rugby League understands that Super League clubs have been informed Blake would not rule out a new contract with another club in England.

Still only 29, Blake is currently back Down Under as part of Fiji’s squad for the Pacific Championships, having had the call-up at the end of the season.

His club future remains unclear, but Blake has reportedly not ruled out a return back to England for 2025 if he is offered an opportunity.

Capable of featuring at centre or on the wing, Blake’s arrival at the Saints last year was seen as somewhat of a coup given how he had amassed well over 150 NRL appearances during his career for Penrith and Parramatta.

However, he failed to replicate that form during his first season in Super League. Blake made 24 appearances in all competitions for the Saints, scoring 11 tries.

He was then one of a number of players who was not offered fresh terms for 2025 as Wellens’ side head in a different direction, with a number of new players joining the club.

And Blake appears to have a golden opportunity to convince potential suitors on both sides of the world that he can still perform at the highest level in a Fiji shirt over the coming weeks.

He featured in the side that lost to Papua New Guinea last weekend alongside another man who is heading for Super League in 2025: winger Maika Sivo.

