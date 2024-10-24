Every Super League club’s response to IMG as four demand changes to gradings criteria

IMG’s official gradings for 2025 have been published: and it’s safe to say there is a mixed response among clubs just like last year.

With the gradings now live and counting for real going into next season, the good news for the sport is that a plethora of clubs have made genuine progress: not least the nine Super League sides who have secured Grade A status.

But even then, some of those clubs have suggested changes may be worthwhile to strengthen the credibility of the system. Here’s how every club in the competition – including newly-promoted Wakefield Trinity – have reacted.

St Helens: 1st (Grade A – 17.02)

The Saints were deemed the standout club in the eyes of IMG, with an impressive score of 17.02 pushing them to the top of the rankings.

Their CEO, Mike Rush, said: “Our club always strives to be a leader in the world of rugby league, on and off the pitch, and so we are pleased that St Helens has been issued a ‘Grade A’ by IMG and Rugby League Commercial.

“The support we have as a club from our fans, our sponsors and partners is greatly appreciated by all involved. We look forward to the 2025 Super League season.”

Wigan Warriors: 2nd (Grade A – 16.91)

The Warriors simply posted on their social media channels about the fact they had retained their Grade A status from last year’s provisional rankings.

Second overall behind St Helens, Wigan said: “Wigan Warriors is pleased to confirm that the club has received a grade of ‘A’ from Rugby League Commercial and IMG’s club grading process.”

Leeds Rhinos: 3rd (Grade A – 16.84)

The Rhinos drop from 1st to 3rd in this year’s rankings. They dip below 17 points, the figure they achieved last year, but are in no danger of losing their Grade A status at any point.

A poor on-field performance in 2024 was a major contributory factor to Leeds’ score decreasing. Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington said: “What’s encouraging is the number of clubs who have improved their scores. The concept of an external assessment is a good thing.

“There’s some aspects that can be discussed further and it’s a work in progress. We’re striving to be as good as we can be in every aspect of our operation. Our performances on the field have cost us some points but overall it’s going in the right direction.”

Warrington Wolves: 4th (Grade A – 16.27)

The Wire improved their score from 12 months ago to move into comfortable territory when it comes to Grade A status. They went from 15.75 points to 16.27.

They said: “Warrington Wolves is pleased to announce that we have been awarded an A grade as part of Rugby League Commercial and IMG’s ‘Reimagining Rugby League’ strategy.”

Hull KR: 5th (Grade A – 15.97)

The Robins improved their score from this time 12 months ago to strengthen their grip on Grade A status: something they appear unlikely to lose at any point in the near future.

Their chairman, Paul Sewell, said: “The confirmation of our A Grading is welcome and illustrates the trajectory we are on as a club.

“Since our grading last year, we have been working hard in the background on the areas the audit highlighted to cement ourselves at the top. So naturally we are pleased to post an improved score and climb the IMG league table.”

Catalans Dragons: 6th (Grade A – 15.52)

Catalans did little to acknowledge their Grade A status other than a mention of it on their club website.

Leigh Leopards: 7th (Grade A – 15.13)

The Leopards’ score went into Grade A territory – going up by almost 3 whole points from a total of 12.45 this time last year.

As part of a lengthy statement, owner Derek Beaumont said: “I will celebrate with our deserved staff, sponsors, players and fans alike that we get to compete at the highest level again next year and have another chance to achieve our dreams.”

But Beaumont was another who hit out at aspects of the system.

He said: “I can already sense the minds ticking on the alterations to the thresholds, some to deal with discrepancies like the zero points for a big screen with pixels too large equalling that of no screen at all, and a method of measuring the reach of a club rather than that of its population, something in which it has no ability to change its performance.”

Wakefield Trinity: 8th (Grade A – 15.09)

The biggest story of the day was the elevation of Wakefield Trinity back into Super League after a one-year absence: and the fact they secured Grade A status.

Owner Matt Ellis said: “It’s a great achievement by everybody at the club. We’ve bounced back and the score we’ve received is the icing on the cake.

“It’s been an absolutely fantastic few weeks for the club with the awards at Leeds, the Grand Final and now we’ve cleared this final hurdle and we’re back in Super League.”

Castleford Tigers: 9th (Grade A – 15.02)

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the Tigers were incredibly positive about their outcome having gone from a club supposedly under threat 12 months ago to a Grade A club this time around.

“I am thrilled to be announcing to Tigers fans that we will be a Grade A Super League club for the 2025 season,” their new owner, Martin Jepson, declared.

“The whole team have worked hard on securing the grading but I would like to give a special mention to Mark Grattan who has made it his mission this season to ensure the Clubs future in Super League is assured. We are all truly grateful for his diligence and attention to detail throughout the grading process.”

Hull FC: 10th (Grade B – 14.51)

The Black and Whites relinquished their Grade A status from a year ago, and owner Adam Pearson conceded that was largely due to their poor on-field performance in 2024.

He said: “While we are naturally disappointed not to achieve Grade A status for 2025, we are clear that our poor performances on the field over recent seasons is the main contributing factor to this, and have clearly identified this as our key focus area for the next grading period.”

Pearson also queried the specifics of IMG’s criteria on stadium: with Hull losing points for their big screens – which comply with UEFA standards but do not meet IMG criteria.

Pearson added: “We have also expressed our frustration in relation to not achieving the relevant points for our stadium big screens, being marked against unrealistic and unachievable criteria, despite having two of the sport’s best big screens, and being the only club to have two screens, rather than one.”

Huddersfield Giants: 11th (Grade B – 14.48)

Huddersfield’s score has gone up from 12 months ago – but their position in the rankings looks slightly precarious on first glance.

They are just 0.52 points from Grade A though, and their chief executive, Richard Thewlis, said: “We’re obviously pleased to be comfortably within the 12 and our progress from last year has been recognised with the increased score.

“Our aim has to be drive onwards towards the A rating and to that end our biggest differential we can make will be crowds so I’d urge any Giants supporter yet to purchase their 2025 Super League season cards to do so and follow and engage with us on social media at every opportunity.

Salford Red Devils: 12th (Grade B – 13.97)

The club under most threat? Or just a blip ahead of a higher grading in 12 months? Nobody is quite sure yet with Salford – who are 12th and bottom of the Super League clubs in this year’s gradings.

They hit out and called for a ‘level playing field’ when it comes to certain parts of the criteria.

They said: “We believe that additional due diligence within the reporting system may be necessary to maintain a level playing field. As a community-owned club, we cannot rely on private equity to improve certain criteria, therefore achieving a Grade A status is critical to the future of the club, as well as the City of Salford.”

