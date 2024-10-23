Leeds Rhinos transfers: Justin Sangare released as reported Maika Sivo move gathers pace

Leeds Rhinos have confirmed prop Justin Sangare has been released from the remaining year of his contract so he can pursue another opportunity.

The France international has made 42 appearances for the Rhinos over the last two seasons and was under contract for 2026: but he has now been granted an early release to ‘allow him to negotiate with other clubs on a new deal’.

And his next destination is believed to be Salford Red Devils, with Rugby League Live reporting earlier this week that he is set to join Paul Rowley’s side in 2025.

“I would like to wish Justin and his family all the best for the future,” Rhinos’ sporting director Ian Blease said.

“He is well liked in our squad and I would like to thank him for all his efforts whilst at the Rhinos.”

Sangare becomes the eighth member of Leeds’ first-team squad to depart AMT Headingley in the off-season – with James Donaldson, Rhyse Martin, David Fusitu’a, Corey Johnson, Luis Roberts, Kieran Hudson and Mickael Goudemand having already departed.

Maika Sivo set to arrive at Leeds Rhinos?

Meanwhile, Fijian winger Maika Sivo has been granted a release from his contract with NRL club Parramatta Eels ‘to pursue opportunities that will allow him to further his career elsewhere’.

And he has strongly been linked with a move to Leeds – as per Rugby League Live – to reunite with his former Parramatta coach Brad Arthur.

The 32-year-old has scored 104 tries in 115 games for the Eels since making his NRL debut back in 2019: and has won 12 caps for Fiji on the international stage, representing his country in the most recent Rugby League World Cup in 2022.

Parramatta’s general manager of football Mark O’Neill said: “We would like to extend our deepest gratitude to Maika, his partner Korina, and his family for their time with us.

“We wish them all the very best in their future endeavors, both in rugby league and beyond.”

