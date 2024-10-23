Wakefield Trinity’s first words after Super League return confirmed

Wakefield Trinity CEO Craig Barrass insists the club are both elated and relieved after their return to Super League was officially rubber-stamped.

Love Rugby League exclusively revealed on Tuesday that Trinity had been given the green light to be re-admitted back into the top-flight under IMG’s gradings for 2025.

But they have not just returned – they have done so with the highest-grading possible, securing Grade A status after achieving a score in excess of 15 points. They have gone from 12.52 to 15.09 – one of the biggest jumps of any club in the professional game.

And Barrass admitted it was a thrill for the club’s result to be finally confirmed – and said that they hope to continue to push up the rankings in 2025 over a number of metrics.

He said: “We’re all delighted with the news and it’s been a long road with IMG this year. The announcement has come with a mixture of relief and elation to finally confirm that we’ve got back to the Super League.

“The whole process has been one that has been ongoing all year long, and IMG runs alongside what we are doing on the field and there is more to it than meets the eye.

“We’ve put a big focus into each and every category of IMG and looked to maximise points where we can. The work that we have put in this year also helps set us up for future years.

“For example, the attendance that we have achieved this year will help our three year rolling average in the future and we’d really like to thank fans for their support throughout 2024.

“Our fans have had an important part to play across every category of IMG. We’ve managed to have a record year in retail, our media has hit record numbers and then the obvious one is our increase in attendances helping the team on the field to achieve our victories. As a club and a family, we can not thank them enough for this year.”

