How many points every club’s IMG ranking has changed by after 2025 gradings reveal

The day and the announcement we’ve all been waiting for has come and been made. Clubs now know their IMG scores, and officially know which division they’ll be plying their trade in come 2025.

As expected, there are plenty of clubs happy with their latest grading and plenty who have been left to reflect on where they need to improve to get to where they want to be.

IMG awarded ‘provisional’ gradings and scores this time last year, and though they didn’t count for real, they gave clubs a good idea of where to target a rise in their scoring.

Here, we’ve used the scores from 2023 to work out – and rank – which clubs have seen their score increase, and decrease, the most over the last 12 months.

There should be 35 clubs in the ranking, but due to Batley Bulldogs and Whitehaven not completing their data in time, they haven’t received a fresh IMG score just yet.

For reference, Batley scored 8.62 in 2023’s gradings while Haven scored 6.27.

The ranking – which can be seen in full below – accordingly consists of 33 clubs…

IMG’S FULL RANKING: IMG grading in full as NINE Super League clubs achieve Grade A status

33. Newcastle Thunder: -4.1

Jack Potter kicks a conversion for Newcastle Thunder in 2024

2024: 5.20

2023: 9.30

32. Widnes Vikings: -1.57

2024: 8.60

2023: 10.17

31. Catalans Dragons: -1.21

2024: 15.52

2023: 16.73

30. Midlands Hurricanes: -0.66

2024: 5.66

2023: 5.92

Leeds captain Cameron Smith in action for the Rhinos in 2024

2024: 16.84

2023: 17.49

28. Doncaster: -0.59

2024: 7.52

2023: 8.11

27. Rochdale Hornets: -0.56

2024: 6.47

2023: 7.03

26. Hull FC: -0.54

2024: 14.51

2023: 15.05

25. Cornwall: -0.46

2024: 5.29

2023: 5.75

24. Oldham: -0.39

2024: 7.00

2023: 7.39

23. North Wales Crusaders: -0.35

2024: 4.72

2023: 5.07

22. Halifax Panthers: -0.27

2024: 8.79

2023: 9.06

21. Swinton Lions: -0.06

Jordy Gibson in action Swinton Lions in 2024

2024: 7.15

2023: 7.21

20. Dewsbury Rams: +0.03

2024: 7.13

2023: 7.10

19. Hunslet: +0.04

2024: 6.98

2023: 6.94

18. Wigan Warriors: +0.04

2024: 16.91

2023: 16.87

17. Featherstone Rovers: +0.10

Connor Jones (playing the ball) in action for Featherstone Rovers in 2024

2024: 10.75

2023: 10.65

16. Bradford Bulls: +0.13

2024: 12.15

2023: 12.02

15. Salford Red Devils: +0.17

2024: 13.97

2023: 13.80

14. St Helens: +0.24

2024: 17.02

2023: 16.78

13. Sheffield Eagles: +0.41

Ben Jones-Bishop in action for Sheffield Eagles in 2024

2024: 8.77

2023: 8.36

12. Hull KR: +0.45

2024: 15.97

2023: 15.52

11. Warrington Wolves: +0.52

2024: 16.27

2023: 15.75

10. Toulouse Olympique: +0.61

2024: 13.58

2023: 12.97

9. Workington Town: +0.72

Ciaran Walker kicking a conversion for Workington Town in 2024

2024: 7.26

2023: 6.54

8. Huddersfield Giants: +0.99

2024: 14.48

2023: 13.49

7. Barrow Raiders: +2.04

2024: 11.22

2023: 9.18

6. Castleford Tigers: +2.11

2024: 15.02

2023: 12.91

5. York: +2.37

Tom Lineham in action for York in 2024

2024: 12.42

2023: 10.05

4. Keighley Cougars: +2.44

2024: 9.02

2023: 6.58

2024: 15.09

2023: 12.52

2024: 15.13

2023: 12.45

London Broncos celebrate a try in 2024

2024: 12.65

2023: 8.07