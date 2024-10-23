How many points every club’s IMG ranking has changed by after 2025 gradings reveal
The day and the announcement we’ve all been waiting for has come and been made. Clubs now know their IMG scores, and officially know which division they’ll be plying their trade in come 2025.
As expected, there are plenty of clubs happy with their latest grading and plenty who have been left to reflect on where they need to improve to get to where they want to be.
IMG awarded ‘provisional’ gradings and scores this time last year, and though they didn’t count for real, they gave clubs a good idea of where to target a rise in their scoring.
Here, we’ve used the scores from 2023 to work out – and rank – which clubs have seen their score increase, and decrease, the most over the last 12 months.
There should be 35 clubs in the ranking, but due to Batley Bulldogs and Whitehaven not completing their data in time, they haven’t received a fresh IMG score just yet.
For reference, Batley scored 8.62 in 2023’s gradings while Haven scored 6.27.
The ranking – which can be seen in full below – accordingly consists of 33 clubs…
33. Newcastle Thunder: -4.1
2024: 5.20
2023: 9.30
32. Widnes Vikings: -1.57
2024: 8.60
2023: 10.17
31. Catalans Dragons: -1.21
2024: 15.52
2023: 16.73
30. Midlands Hurricanes: -0.66
2024: 5.66
2023: 5.92
29. Leeds Rhinos: -0.65
2024: 16.84
2023: 17.49
28. Doncaster: -0.59
2024: 7.52
2023: 8.11
27. Rochdale Hornets: -0.56
2024: 6.47
2023: 7.03
26. Hull FC: -0.54
2024: 14.51
2023: 15.05
25. Cornwall: -0.46
2024: 5.29
2023: 5.75
24. Oldham: -0.39
2024: 7.00
2023: 7.39
23. North Wales Crusaders: -0.35
2024: 4.72
2023: 5.07
22. Halifax Panthers: -0.27
2024: 8.79
2023: 9.06
21. Swinton Lions: -0.06
2024: 7.15
2023: 7.21
20. Dewsbury Rams: +0.03
2024: 7.13
2023: 7.10
19. Hunslet: +0.04
2024: 6.98
2023: 6.94
18. Wigan Warriors: +0.04
2024: 16.91
2023: 16.87
17. Featherstone Rovers: +0.10
2024: 10.75
2023: 10.65
16. Bradford Bulls: +0.13
2024: 12.15
2023: 12.02
15. Salford Red Devils: +0.17
2024: 13.97
2023: 13.80
14. St Helens: +0.24
2024: 17.02
2023: 16.78
13. Sheffield Eagles: +0.41
2024: 8.77
2023: 8.36
12. Hull KR: +0.45
2024: 15.97
2023: 15.52
11. Warrington Wolves: +0.52
2024: 16.27
2023: 15.75
10. Toulouse Olympique: +0.61
2024: 13.58
2023: 12.97
9. Workington Town: +0.72
2024: 7.26
2023: 6.54
8. Huddersfield Giants: +0.99
2024: 14.48
2023: 13.49
7. Barrow Raiders: +2.04
2024: 11.22
2023: 9.18
6. Castleford Tigers: +2.11
2024: 15.02
2023: 12.91
5. York: +2.37
2024: 12.42
2023: 10.05
4. Keighley Cougars: +2.44
2024: 9.02
2023: 6.58
3. Wakefield Trinity: +2.57
2024: 15.09
2023: 12.52
2. Leigh Leopards: +2.68
2024: 15.13
2023: 12.45
1. London Broncos: +4.58
2024: 12.65
2023: 8.07