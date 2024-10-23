Ranking every club’s IMG grading as nine Super League clubs achieve Grade A status

IMG’s gradings have now been released in full, with St Helens leading the way as one of nine Super League clubs to achieve Grade A status.

To get that ‘A’ next to your name as a club, you had to score 15 or higher out of a maximum possible 20 points.

The gradings were decided following a thorough analysis of all clubs across Super League, the Championship and League 1 through five categories – performance, fandom, finances, stadium and community.

Wakefield Trinity’s return to Super League has now been confirmed, with the West Yorkshire club achieving a score of 15.09, placing them eighth in the ranking. Daryl Powell’s side won the Championship League Leaders’ Shield, 1895 Cup and the Championship Grand Final this year.

As a result of Wakefield’s return to the top flight, London Broncos’ fate has also been confirmed, with Mike Eccles’ side – as expected before a ball was kicked in 2024 – would return to the Championship after spending the 2024 campaign in Super League.

However, the Broncos have dramatically improved their score, having received 12.65 points this time around compared to 8.07 in the indicative gradings last year.

Below is a full list of the rankings from 1 to 35, with the club’s name followed by grade, score and the division they’ll actually be playing in come 2025.

Every club ranked by their 2024 IMG club grading

1. St Helens – A – 17.02 – Super League

2. Wigan Warriors – A – 16.91 – Super League

3. Leeds Rhinos – A – 16.84 – Super League

4. Warrington Wolves – A – 16.27 – Super League

5. Hull Kingston Rovers – A – 15.97 – Super League

6. Catalans Dragons – A – 15.52 – Super League

7. Leigh Leopards – A – 15.13 – Super League

8. Wakefield Trinity – A – 15.09 – Super League

9. Castleford Tigers – A – 15.02 – Super League

10. Hull FC – B – 14.51 – Super League

11. Huddersfield Giants – B – 14.48 – Super League

12. Salford Red Devils – B – 13.97 – Super League

The rest below Super League

13. Toulouse Olympique – B – 13.58 – Championship

14. London Broncos – B – 12.65 – Championship

15. York Knights – B – 12.42 – Championship

16. Bradford Bulls – B – 12.15 – Championship

17. Barrow Raiders – B – 11.22 – Championship

18. Featherstone Rovers – B – 10.75 – Championship

19. Keighley Cougars – B – 9.02 – Championship

20. Halifax Panthers – B – 8.79 – Championship

21. Sheffield Eagles – B – 8.77 – Championship

22. Widnes Vikings – B – 8.60 – Championship

23. Doncaster RLFC – B – 7.52 – Championship

24. Workington Town – C – 7.26 – League 1

25. Swinton Lions – C – 7.15 – League 1

26. Dewsbury Rams – C – 7.13 – League 1

27. Oldham RLFC – C – 7.00 – Championship

28. Hunslet RLFC – C – 6.98 – Championship

29. Rochdale Hornets – C – 6.47 – League 1

30. Midlands Hurricanes – C – 5.66 – League 1

31. Cornwall RLFC – C – 5.29 – League 1

32. Newcastle Thunder – C – 5.20 – League 1

33. North Wales Crusaders – C – 4.72 – League 1

34. Batley Bulldogs (data capture return incomplete – score not yet complete)

35. Whitehaven RLFC (data capture return incomplete – score not yet complete)

*Goole Vikings won’t be given a score for 2024 but will make their League 1 debut in 2025

READ NEXT: Wakefield Trinity’s first words after Super League return confirmed