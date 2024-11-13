Ranking Super League’s 7 best wingers in 2024: Hull KR duo named but Wigan Warriors star top

Wingers are such an instrumental part of a rugby league attack, and Super League is blessed with some of the best in the game.

But, with so many talented wingers in the league, who stands out above the rest? Well, Love Rugby League has you covered, as we asses the seven best wingers from the 2024 season.

7. Innes Senior

Innes Senior runs in to score a try for Castleford Tigers in 2024

A slightly left-field pick to start things off, but Castleford’s Innes Senior had a fantastic 2024 campaign. He has struggled to get consistent minutes during his time at Huddersfield despite impressing on loan at Wakefield Trinity, but the move to the Fords brought the best out of him.

The 24-year-old featured in all 27 of Castleford’s league fixtures this year – playing the full 80 in all of them too – and notched an impressive haul of 14 tries in the process.

A really solid breakthrough season for the Ireland international, and he should look to kick on in 2025.

6. Joe Burgess

Hull KR man Joe Burgess really grew into the season as it went along, and became an influential figure for the Robins on their road to the Grand Final.

He grabbed a tidy haul of 13 tries from his 18 appearances for the Robins, but his work around the park is what gets him onto this list. Burgess chipped in with 2,013 metres from his 263 carries, and also got stuck into the defensive efforts with 103 tackles. Not bad considering he only established himself as a regular part-way through the campaign!

5. Ash Handley

Ash Handley in action for Leeds Rhinos in 2024

It was another bleak season at Headingley, but star winger Ash Handley excelled yet again for the Rhinos.

The England international was arguably the form player in the division prior to his injury, grabbing a great haul of 14 tries in just 18 Super League appearances – ending the campaign joint eighth with the aforementioned Senior and Ryan Hall in the process despite playing significantly less games. He was also very busy around the park, chewing up 2,794 metres from just 309 carries.

Handley is proving to be a key part of the Rhinos’ attack, and if he can remain fit for the duration of the 2025 campaign, then he could find himself higher on this list next year.

4. Josh Charnley

The Leigh Leopards ace is seemingly ageing like a fine wine and continues to be one of the best in Super League.

Charnley finished the campaign with an impressive tally of 17 tries in his 25 appearances throughout the season, and he was typically busy with ball-in-hand with 2,967 metres from his 381 carries.

The 33-year-old might be approaching the end of his career, but at the moment he is certainly ending things on a high.

3. Ryan Hall

Speaking of ageing like a fine wine, the ever-classy Ryan Hall is continuing to show he is one of the best in Super League with another superb season for Hull KR.

He chipped in with 14 tries in his 27 appearances for the Robins this campaign, but again it’s his work around the park that makes him one of the best in the division. Hall led the league for carries this season, with 513 to his name, and he also finished second in the metres charts with 3,777.

The Leeds Rhinos icon is heading back to Headingley for 2025, but if his 2024 campaign was anything to go by, then he will be a crucial cog in their team.

2. Matty Ashton

Warrington Wolves star Matty Ashton continues to grow at the top level, and he was in fantastic touch across 2024.

The former Swinton Lions man ended the campaign second in the try-scoring charts with 21 efforts in just 23 appearances, and is also becoming one of the biggest attacking threats across the league with staggering 2,975 metres from his 347 carries. His work out of backfield is also crucial to the way Warrington play.

1. Liam Marshall

Just edging out Ashton to top spot is fellow England international Liam Marshall, who had an excellent season last time out.

The Wigan Warriors star ended the campaign as top scorer, with 27 efforts in his 26 outings, and he continues to be a threat with ball-in-hand. Marshall also ended the season third in the metres charts with 3,695 to his name from 426 carries, which includes 86 tackle busts, too. He also made himself busy in defence with 111 tackles over the season.

His form for the Cherry and Whites also got its full rewards as he made his England debut.

