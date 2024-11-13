Former Super League trio to link up Down Under as former Man of Steel becomes latest signing

Ex-Super League duo Kenny Edwards & Manu Ma’u will be joined at Mackay & District Rugby League outfit Souths Sharks by former Man of Steel Ben Barba in 2025.

Based in Queensland, the Sharks had already announced the signings of both Edwards and Ma’u for next year.

35-year-old Edwards featured over 100 times in Super League, donning the shirts of Catalans Dragons, Huddersfield Giants and Castleford Tigers.

A Challenge Cup winner with the Dragons, he had been playing for Mackay Cutters before announcing his retirement from playing in April. Now though, he has joined the Sharks as a player-assistant coach.

Ex-Tonga and New Zealand international Ma’u meanwhile made 47 appearances for Hull FC before spending two years with Catalans and featuring in the 2023 Grand Final.

The 36-year-old didn’t play any part for the French club in 2024 due to injury, and having seen his departure confirmed, he’s now linked up with Souths for 2025 as he brings an end to his professional rugby league career.

Now, the pair will be joined by dual-code superstar Barba, whose arrival was confirmed by the Sharks on Wednesday.

The ex-St Helens ace, who featured in rugby union for Toulon, is one of very few players to have been both been named Super League Man of Steel and won the Dally M Medal, crowned the NRL’s best player.

Arriving at the Totally Wicked Stadium midway through the 2017 campaign, he went on to make 34 appearances in the British game – scoring 31 tries in just 29 games in 2018 as he scooped the Man of Steel accolade.

That same year, he helped Saints to win the Super League Leaders’ Shield under Justin Holbrook before being beaten by Warrington Wolves in the play-offs.

35-year-old Barba, who won the NRL title with Cronulla Sharks in 2016, joins younger brother Marmin at the Sharks in 2025.