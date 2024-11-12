Super League linked prop becomes free agent after departing NRL club

Australian prop Matt Lodge has been linked with move to Super League in recent weeks and speculation will no doubt intensify after his departure from Manly Sea Eagles was confirmed.

The NRL club announced their departure list on Tuesday, which featured six players in total: including Lodge, who made 12 appearances for the club after arriving midway through the 2023 campaign.

The 29-year-old was reportedly in talks with Manly about a new contract but that ultimately hasn’t come to fruition, meaning Lodge is now a free agent with his next move unclear.

And with many NRL clubs well on the way to completing their squads for 2025, it appears as though Lodge’s options in Australia look to be limited.

Earlier this month, Fox Sports have suggested that a move to the Super League for Lodge ‘looms as his most likely destination’ – which would almost certainly spark up interest from a number of English clubs still on the pursuit for forwards.

Lodge made nine appearances for the Sea Eagles this season after recovering from a serious knee injury that he suffered in 2023.

But the Sea Eagles have moved on from Lodge in regards to 2025. A number of clubs in Super League have quota spots available: including the likes of Castleford Tigers, Catalans Dragons, Huddersfield Giants and St Helens.

LRL RECOMMENDS: Every Super League player off-contract in 2025 with over 120 players free to speak to clubs from December

Several clubs are believed to be on the hunt for props too and a player of Lodge’s calibre would undoubtedly attract plenty of interest.

There is one slight issue, though: reports in Australia appear to have confirmed that Lodge will make his professional boxing debut later this month as he becomes the latest rugby league star to attempt to forge a career in the ring.

Lodge will fight on Sunday November 24 against an opponent yet to be confirmed: which would still give him plenty of time to get to England should a contract offer be forthcoming.

Meanwhile, Manly have also bid farewell to Brad Parker (retirement), Karl Lawton (North Queensland Cowboys), Aaron Woods (retirement), Ben Condon (Leigh Leopards), Jaxson Paulo (North Queensland Cowboys) and Jamie Humphreys (South Sydney Rabbitohs).

“The Sea Eagles thank each of the players for all their efforts and contributions and wish them well for the future,” a club statement read.

Last week, Manly also announced the signing of former Catalans Dragons prop Siosiua Taukeiaho on a one-year contract for 2025.

READ NEXT: NRL set to introduce kick-off rule change in latest innovation towards head injury prevention