Rugby Sevens superstar ‘poached’ by rugby league as new club revealed

Rugby league looks set to pull off a significant coup – with NRL side St George-Illawarra Dragons closing in on the signing of one of Rugby Sevens’ most talented players.

Australian Nathan Lawson has just been crowned Australia’s Sevens player of the year, and he featured for the national team at this year’s Summer Olympics in Paris.

But reports in Australia are now suggesting that he will become the latest player to cross between the two rugby codes – and switch from union to league by joining the NRL.

Lawson has reportedly signed a two-year deal with the Dragons and will link up with the club ahead of their pre-season training stepping up for the 2025 campaign.

Lawson, a forward who plays in multiple positions in Sevens, would be expected to do something similar in league as he transitions to the 13-man code.

His switch to league comes at a time when discussions about player trades between rugby’s two codes are arguably the most intense they have been for some time.

That has been fuelled by Joseph Sua’ali’i’s high-profile move from the NRL to Australian rugby union, with Sua’ali’i starring for the Wallabies last weekend in their dramatic victory against England.

Wallabies star Mark Nawaqanitawase converted to league last year in return, scoring a try on his NRL debut for Sydney Roosters.

And rugby league legend this week told Love Rugby League he could envisage NRL and England duo Dom Young and Herbie Farnworth not only making the move to union, but thriving in the sport like so many other league converts have in the past.

But for once, it appears league has struck a telling blow on union in Australia with Lawson making the move to the NRL as Sevens rugby loses one of the jewels in its crown.

