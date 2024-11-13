From December 1, over 120 Super League players will officially be able to discuss terms for 2026 with rival clubs in a move that will change the transfer market as we know it.

Traditionally, clubs cannot engage with players in the final year of their existing contracts until May 1. But this year, following an amendment from clubs, that has been brought forward by five months to almost exactly mirror the NRL, whose deadline is November 1 each year.

That means there are dozens of players who will immediately start talking about moves for 2026 before 2025 has even started.

And for every single Super League club, it means there are priority players they need to lock down: and fast. Here is every club’s most pressing concern.

Castleford Tigers: Rowan Milnes

Rowan Milnes dons his Player of the Match medal following a Castleford Tigers victory in 2024

With ten first-team players out of contract next year, it’s possible that Danny McGuire may opt for a big overhaul in what the squad he has inherited this year looks like going into 2026.

But Milnes feels like one player Castleford would need to make a decision on fairly soon. He’s going to lead a new-look half-back pairing alongside Daejarn Asi in 2025 and if that partnership clicks, Milnes will likely be a player the Tigers look to tie down.

Catalans Dragons: Arthur Mourgue

There are some major names coming off-contract at Catalans including Mourgue, who almost certainly still has a role to play in the Dragons’ short and long-term future.

He will be 26 next year and still not yet at his peak, you could argue. He’s also a player that other Super League clubs will be interested in come December 1.

Huddersfield Giants: Aidan McGowan

There aren’t a plethora of big, big names off-contract at Huddersfield next year but the emergence of McGowan throughout a testing 2024 means he is a player the club may look towards as a retention priority.

He is incredibly popular with head coach Luke Robinson and a real star of a Huddersfield academy that has produced some fine players in recent years. If he continues his development under Robinson in 2025, they’ll want to keep him.

Hull FC: Denive Balmforth

There are over a dozen players off-contract at Hull next season, including the likes of Ligi Sao and Jordan Lane. But young hooker Balmforth is clearly set for a bright future at the MKM Stadium and with Danny Houghton having now departed, he will hope to nail down a permanent role in John Cartwright’s 17.

He’s a player the Black and Whites will hope to build a new-look team around in the years ahead.

Hull KR: Tyrone May

Tyrone May in action for Hull KR in 2024

Niall Evalds and Sauaso Sue fall into the category of players with a year remaining on their contracts: but Rovers will have to make a fairly swift call in regards to half-back May and what their plans for Mikey Lewis’ partner look like long-term.

May is still only 28 and clearly has a lot of good rugby ahead of him. He and Lewis formed an effective pairing in 2024 and there’s no reason why the Robins would look to break that up.

Leeds Rhinos: Mikolaj Oledzki

Oledzki is entering the final season of the four-year deal he agreed with Leeds in 2021. At the age of 26, Oledzki has emerged as a fairly permanent presence in the Rhinos pack in recent years, and he will hope to be central to what they achieve under Brad Arthur in 2025.

Don’t expect Leeds to hold off on a new deal for too long for the forward.

Leigh Leopards: Edwin Ipape

There’s some absolutely colossal names off-contract at Leigh at the end of next season. The list includes winger Josh Charnley and half-back Lachlan Lam – but the biggest and most important name is arguably hooker Ipape.

Potentially the best number nine in Super League on his day and a major reason behind the Leopards’ success in recent years. There’s no doubt he’ll get interest from the NRL: so Leigh may have a fight on their hands to retain him. But he loves the Leopards – and they love him.

Salford Red Devils: Loghan Lewis

Loghan Lewis of Salford Red Devils

The likes of Jayden Nikorima, Chris Hankinson and Chris Atkin are all off-contract at the end of next season – as is popular forward Lewis, who has been a real hit since joining.

The Red Devils acted quickly to trigger an extension in his deal for 2025 after he arrived from the NRL and he’s likely to improve even further next year with a full pre-season under his belt. Expect Salford to look to tie him down.

St Helens: Morgan Knowles

The Saints have a staggering SEVENTEEN first-team players off-contract at the end of next season. It’s a list that includes major names like Matt Whitley, James Bell and Joe Batchelor: but Knowles feels like the one deal they really need to tie up as a priority.

The forward is still only 28 and still one of the best in Super League without question. You’d assume it’ll be a fairly straightforward deal to sort – and one the Saints might look to get finalised before a ball is kicked in 2025.

Wakefield Trinity: Max Jowitt

The fullback committed his future to Wakefield in the midst of their horrendous start to the 2023 season that all-but confirmed their relegation from Super League.

That deal expires at the end of the upcoming campaign though and after breaking all manner of records during Trinity’s treble-winning season this year, he’s a player the club should be keen to tie down long-term. He’s a player you can imagine only growing even more under Daryl Powell.

Warrington Wolves: Toby King

Toby King in action for Warrington Wolves in 2024

There’s a big group of players off-contract at Warrington this year, including the likes of Sam Powell and Paul Vaughan. But centre King is arguably the Wire’s big retention priority going into 2025: and a deal they’d like to tie up before the season even begins.

He returned from his one season on loan at Wigan still at the top of his game and continues to be one of the strongest centres in Super League. Warrington will be keen to ensure they don’t lose him.

Wigan Warriors: Liam Farrell

Wigan’s off-contract list is much smaller than some of their rivals, with only a handful of players on it. But top of the list is captain Farrell.

It’s certainly not so much that Wigan would dread the thought of Farrell going somewhere else: it’s almost impossible to imagine him playing for anyone other than the Warriors. It’s the fact that he will be 35 next summer – and while clearly at the top of his game, Wigan may begin to ponder about a succession plan for their iconic, long-serving skipper.

Will he carry on into 2026? If he wants to, you’d think a deal would be easy enough to finalise.

READ NEXT: Every Super League player off-contract in 2025 with over 120 players free to speak to clubs from December 1