Martin Offiah makes heartfelt promise to close friend Garry Schofield as support for Great Britain icon grows

Martin Offiah has pledged his support for close friend Garry Schofield after the former Great Britain star revealed he had been diagnosed with brain damage.

The 59-year-old, who made more than 250 appearances for Leeds as well as playing for Hull FC and Huddersfield Giants, made his plight public in his final column for League Express.

Schofield, who scored 31 tries in 46 caps for Great Britain, is stepping back from media work within the sport as a result of his condition. He said he had received the diagnosis in March 2023 and will eventually develop dementia.

Schofield underwent surgery to have an eye removed in September 2022 which he says led to “headaches, migraines, forgetfulness, anxiety and lack of concentration, all of which led to my brain damage diagnosis.”

Legendary former winger Offiah told Love Rugby League: “I was very sad to hear the news about Schoey – he’s obviously a good pal of mine. Like all his friends and former team-mates, I’ll be there to support him.

“We know rugby league is a tough, combative sport and there are going to be casualties but brain injuries and dementia are the other side of it.

“Not the glamour, the statues, the inclusion in Rugby League’s Hall of Fame, it’s not the money or the memories. It’s like a solider going to war – some people die and it’s not all about the glory so we have to remember that.

“It’s a very poignant time of year with Remembrance Sunday at the weekend and paying tributes to all the people who lost their lives in battle.

“Garry Schofield was a rugby league great and I have some great memories of playing alongside him for Great Britain against Australia in Ashes Test matches.

“I have no doubt those close to him, and in the wider rugby league family, will give him all the support he needs for the battle ahead that he faces.

“Garry’s plight is a sad one and I truly wish him all the best. As former players whose careers have ended and the cheering stops we suffer in silence knowing that we gave large parts of ourselves to club and country.”

Offiah has plenty of fond memories of lining up alongside Schofield on the international stage.

He remembered: “Garry was once a young prodigy of rugby league – the interception king. I remember them saying ‘Garry Schofield, he’s got the legs, he’s got the pace, they call him the poacher!’.

“That was one of my earliest rugby league memories from watching rugby league on the BBC in the early 1980’s.

“Then going on to play with Garry for Great Britain was truly an honour.

“My highlight would have to be the second Test in Melbourne in 1992 when Garry helped me finally put one past my nemesis Andrew Ettingshausen, even if the pass was slightly forward!”