St Helens have confirmed headline NRL recruit Tristan Sailor will don the number six jersey for the 2025 season, and this points to a potential positional switch.

Sailor, who joins the Saints from Brisbane Broncos, has largely featured at fullback during his career, however, it looks like he might be used more as a halfback for Paul Wellens this year.

This is potentially a brave move from Wellens, with Sailor only playing a total of 10 games in the halves over his career; however, they do have a spot open in this department following the departure of Lewis Dodd to the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

But, how would this work with the rest of the backline options at the Totally Wicked Stadium? Well, Love Rugby League takes a look at the potential St Helens backline following Sailor’s confirmed squad number.

Option 1: Jack Welsby, Kyle Feldt, TBC, Mark Percival, Lewis Murphy, Tristan Sailor, Jonny Lomax

The most likely combination following this news is Sailor slotting into the halves and Jack Welsby remaining at fullback. This would keep that combination of Lomax with Welsby out the back together, which has worked well for the Saints in recent seasons. Keeping this settled connection could be pivotal for the Saints in 2025, considering their form last year, and Wellens will be hoping for continuity within his spine.

DON’T MISS: Super League ins and outs for 2025: Every confirmed signing and departure

Elsewhere, wingers Kyle Feldt and Lewis Murphy will likely come straight into the side out wide, Mark Percival will also retain his spot in the centres, and we’ve left a spot open for a potential new recruit – or the retention of a current fan favourite…

Option 2: Tristan Sailor, Kyle Feldt, TBC, Mark Percival, Lewis Murphy, Jack Welsby, Jonny Lomax

This option plays into the fact Tristan Sailor hasn’t played in the halves much, meaning he would just wear six on his back and play at fullback. It would then also see Welsby return into the halves for next season, which some argue is his best position. The England international, like Sailor, has more games under his belt in the No. 1 jersey, but he has also 27 times in the halves and has impressed here for both England and St Helens.

That would also ensure the same continuity between Lomax and Welsby in the spine, but they would line-up beside each other rather than in-behind.

The rest of the backline remains the same, meaning Feldt, Percival, Murphy and Lomax retain their spots.

