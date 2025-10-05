Brisbane Broncos coach Michael Maguire has steered the club to a first Premiership in almost two decades: and in doing so has joined a very exclusive coaching club.

The Broncos won one of the most gripping and dramatic Grand Finals in recent memory, overturning a 22-12 half-time deficit to win 26-22 thanks in no small part to the heroics of fullback Reece Walsh.

The win was Brisbane’s first NRL title since 2006, and was the second time Maguire has guided a club to a Premiership following a lengthy drought after helping South Sydney win the 2014 Grand Final.

Maguire has come in for plenty of criticism from the Sydney-based media for his coaching, but there is no doubting his approach to fitness and conditioning proved decisive not only in Sunday’s Grand Final, but in helping the Broncos win some clutch games in the final moments.

And the former Wigan Warriors boss is now only the SIXTH man in history two win a Premiership with two different clubs, underlining his stance as one of the great modern-day coaches.

Former Halifax icon Chris Anderson did it with the Bulldogs and the Storm, Jack Gibson achieved it with the Roosters and the Eels, as did Phil Gould with the Bulldogs and the Panthers.

In the modern era, Wayne Bennett has won Premiership titles with both the Broncos and the Dragons, while Tim Sheens did the same with the Raiders and the Tigers.

And now it is Maguire who has guided both the Rabbitohs and the Broncos to league titles, a remarkable achievement from a coach who has also achieved success with New South Wales at State of Origin level.

