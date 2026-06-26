Hull KR head coach Willie Peters admits he will have to speak to the club’s medical staff to work out whether key forward Dean Hadley may face an extended lay-off following his latest head knock.

Hadley was taken off inside the opening five minutes of the Robins’ heavy loss at Leeds Rhinos on Friday night after colliding with team-mate Tom Amone.

Amone passed his HIA but Hadley failed his, which is the second time inside a month that the key forward has been ruled out of a match due to a head knock, having failed one in the Challenge Cup final at the end of last month.

That automatically rules him out of next week’s Hull derby at Magic Weekend – but Peters admits he is unsure about beyond that.

Dean Hadley HIA fears

Peters admitted he needed to ‘have a look’ at the incident and said of Hadley: “He had a Category 1. He’s fine, he’s okay – but it was a Cat 1 and Tom managed to get back on. He can’t see out of his eye but he managed to get back out there.

“I need to have a look at it. He’s saying that he wanted to go back on and he should have gone back on. They were both busted but Dean felt that he needed a bit of time because he was split open. A decision was made and now we’ll make sure Dean is okay. But from speaking to him at half-time he seems in a good space. Dean’s a priority, but the decision was made.”

When asked about whether he was worried of a possible stand down longer than next week for the forward, Peters insisted he needed to consult with the club’s medical staff.

He said: “It’s something we need to look at, or the medical staff do. That’s out of our hands. We’ll go through the process where we need to and I’m sure the doctors will speak to the relevant people.”

Rovers get injury boost elsewhere

Hadley’s blow was another big one for the Robins, who remain without a number of key players.

However, some of those will be in the mix to play against Hull FC next week – with Peters confirming that Jez Litten and Jesse Sue are definitely in the mix.

However, Sam Luckley and Joe Burgess remain doubts, and will be assessed closer to the game at Everton.

When asked about the Robins’ performance, Peters said: “Last week we were similar but we got away with it last week. We need to find out why it’s happening – but I think it’s an individual thing. We need to learn. There’s some parts that we’re certainly needing to be better at. There was some fight and physicality about us but we’re playing against a very good team.

“We had to handle some adversity at the start. Two front rowers coming off didn’t help but we started with intent and we were physical but I was really proud of them for large periods of the game.

“We’re playing against the best in the comp at the moment but when you make 13 or 14 errors and complete so low you’re always going to be on the wrong end of the scoreboard. That took its toll, from the way they played.”