Jake Connor offers injury update following withdrawal in Hull KR win

Leeds Rhinos star Jake Connor has downplayed any fears of a long-term injury issue, detailing his withdrawal was done as a precaution.

The half-back limped off the pitch with 10 minutes to go in their 34-8 victory over Hull KR at Headingley Stadium, being replaced by Kallum Watkins in the process.

Connor was named Man of the Match in the win over the Robins, bagging himself three assists, a try and five kicks off the tee in the process.

Jake Connor downplays injury concerns following early withdrawal against Hull KR

The sight of him limping off the pitch would have undoubtedly caused concern for the Rhinos faithful and head coach Brad Arthur, but Connor was quick to downplay any long-term concerns.

“I’ve just been struggling with a bit of tightness,” he told Sky Sports.

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“I thought it was just best to get off (the pitch) and save myself.”

Brad Arthur praises Jake Connor following latest Man of the Match performance

That will certainly leave Arthur breathing a sigh of relief, given his form in recent weeks, and the Rhinos boss was full of praise for his half-back.

“He’s right up there (as one of the best players he’s coached). I’ve coached some really good players in the NRL, but Jake’s evolution in the past 12 months is massive. I went up to him at half-time, and I can’t believe I said it, but he was the calmest and most composed player in the group at the moment. I couldn’t have said that 12 months ago!

“He’s come a long way and is doing a lot of good things, but he’s putting his teammates first.”

“Since I’ve come here, he’s changed my game around and my perspective on things,” Connor added of Arthur. “I can’t thank him enough.

The reigning Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel has arguably been in career-best form in recent weeks, taking a starring role as Leeds start to get a bit of a gap at the top of the Super League table with 11 rounds left of the regular season, and he feels he’s ‘in the groove’ looking towards the run-in.

“I said to myself a couple of weeks ago, I feel like I’m in the groove,” he said.

“I just want to keep the momentum going.”

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