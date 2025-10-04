St Helens’ season ended in disappointment on the field – but in dramatic circumstances off it after the club were forced to leave Hull KR under a police escort.

The Saints were beaten 20-12 by the Robins on Saturday evening in the semi-finals of the Super League play-offs, but there were dramatic scenes after the game when head coach Paul Wellens spoke to police officers before the team bus was given an escort away from Craven Park.

That was because, incredibly, the Saints had reported an incident to the police after they received what they described as a terrorist threat sent to their Instagram account.

Both clubs said they were treating the incident with the ‘utmost seriousness’.

A club spokesman said after the game: “The club had a terrorist threat sent to the Saints’ Instagram account.

“It was reported to the St Helens Ground Safety Officer and they spoke to Hull KR’s Ground Safety Officer. They are treating it with the utmost seriousness.”

Neither club has commented further at this stage and are unlikely to due to the severity of the incident.

