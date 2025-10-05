Warrington Wolves look set to strengthen their squad further going into the 2026 season with speculation they are about to sign Canberra Raiders centre Albert Hopoate.

Reports in Australia have suggested that the 24-year-old, who is recovering from a serious knee injury, is bound for the Halliwell Jones Stadium next year as Sam Burgess looks to revitalise a squad that struggled throughout 2025.

A number of senior players including prop Paul Vaughan are departing, while forwards Toafofoa Sipley, Liam Byrne and Tevita Pangai Jr are confirmed to be inbound at the Wire.

Hopoate would add to an intriguing-looking squad that is coming together, but which appears to be by no means finished.

Warrington’s backline, as it stands, will not look too different, Hopoate will likely slot in as a direct replacement for Rodrick Tai, whose time at the club is over. Question marks remain over the future of Matt Dufty but as of right now, he is still Warrington’s number one.

Leon Hayes will be breathing down the necks of George Williams and Marc Sneyd in the halves, with the return of Matty Ashton from a knee injury likely to be a huge boost.

But it is in the pack where Warrington, as things stand, look very different. There are a number of viable starting options for Burgess next year, including new arrivals Byrne, Pangai Jr and Sipley. One of those will have to settle for the bench at the very least, and that would likely be Pangai Jr.

But that also leaves the likes of Joe Philbin, James Harrison and Luke Yates in the mix for a shirt in the pack. Expect Yates to go to 13 because as it stands, the Wolves are a little light in the back row.

That will mean Ben Currie goes there as it stands, with Adam Holroyd’s impressive 2025 campaign leading to a starting role given the players currently available to Burgess.

But the big positive is that 2025, while tough in terms of on-field results, saw a wealth of young talent emerge and push for a spot in the first-team.

With that in mind, there will be more depth for Burgess to call upon – but as things stand right now, here’s where we see their first-choice 17..

Warrington’s possible 2026 line-up: Matt Dufty; Josh Thewlis, Albert Hopoate, Toby King, Matty Ashton, George Williams, Marc Sneyd, Liam Byrne, Danny Walker, Toafofoa Sipley, Adam Holroyd, Ben Currie, Luke Yates. Interchange: Joe Philbin, Sam Powell, James Harrison, Tevita Pangai Jr.

Is it good enough to force its way back into the top six?