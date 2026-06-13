Brisbane Broncos outside back Jesse Arthars is actively pursing a move to Super League in 2027 – with Catalans Dragons among the clubs interested in signing him.

Arthars started his career with Gold Coast Titans but barring a one-season stint with the Warriors in 2022, he has been with Brisbane for the majority of his career.

The 27-year-old was a regular for the Broncos last year as they won the NRL title, scoring 11 tries in 18 appearances. He has scored five tries in nine games this year, having featured in a variety of positions including wing, centre and fullback.

But Arthars is now looking overseas after a return to the Titans fell through. Catalans have made their move and have offered him a long-term deal which would hopefully lure him to the south of France.

One in, one out at Catalans

However, there may well be another big name heading for the exit door if Arthars is to arrive in Perpignan.

That is because Nick Cotric is reportedly keen on securing a return to the NRL in 2027 after two seasons with Catalans.

He had a wonderful start to his career in Australia with Canberra Raiders, winning the Dally M rookie of the year title in 2017 after a sparkling first season at the highest level.

That led to call-ups for the likes of New South Wales and the Australian national team, before leaving the NRL at the end of the 2024 season to join Catalans on a long-term deal.

But with his contract expiring later this season, Cotric is now reportedly considering a return to his native Australia after two years in the south of France with Catalans.

He does have one season left on his deal with the Perpigan-based club, which would mean he would have to secure a release should he wish to leave Super League early and head for Australia in 2027.

Arthars profiled ahead of Super League move

Other clubs in England are understood to have been made aware of Arthars’ future. However, he is keen on pursuing talks with Catalans and joining their ranks for 2027.

There is still huge uncertainty over the long-term coaching direction of Catalans, with John Cartwright only on a short-term deal until the end of this season.

But Catalans are actively making transfer moves without Cartwright’s own future being finalised it seems, with one of Brisbane’s mainstays in recent seasons under Michael Maguire a high-profile target.

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