England coach Shaun Wane has dropped a clear hint that John Bateman will be part of his 24-man squad for this autumn’s Ashes series after insisting he has ‘credit in the bank’.

Bateman is back playing regularly in the NRL having made the switch to North Queensland Cowboys at the start of this season, having spent the latter part of 2024 on loan at Warrington Wolves.

He featured 19 times for the Cowboys and now looks likely to be squaring off against the Australians after Wane suggested that the former Wigan and Bradford man has done enough throughout his career to be included.

“He does well for me, John,” Wane said. “He’s got credits in the bank with me because we’ve won series with him before, and I feel I can get the best out of him.

“It’s hard, it’s my judgement of being an experienced coach. I’ve coached since I was 23 and I’m old now. Credits will take you so far, but if I’m seeing a lack of effort, those credits are gone.

“I don’t see that with John, and I’ve never seen George (Williams) as ready for a Test Series as he is with this.”

Wane has also hinted that both Billy Smith and AJ Brimson are in contention to be included, with Wane confirming he has held conversations with the pair about declaring their allegiance for England.

Both Brimson and Smith have publicly admitted they would be interested in representing their family’s heritage and play for England.

“Billy Smith, I had a chat with him and a few chats with AJ,” Wane revealed. “They’re both really good lads, easy to talk to and committed for England.

“Depending on how the next few weeks go, they might feature. Billy’s a good player and AJ is a really good centre, athletic and wants to play for England.”