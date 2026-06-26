Ryan Carr laments fundamentally flawed Castleford Tigers

Ryan Carr admitted critical individual errors were at fault for Castleford Tigers’ surprise defeat to York Knights.

After a run of improved performances, Castleford produced a torrid second half display that was their undoing as they fell to a 20-14 defeat at the expense of the Knights, who had won just one of their previous eleven matches.

The Tigers were off straight after the break and while they did defend their line bravely, the weight of possession eventually told and they conceded points that saw the Knights prevail.

Clearly frustrated in his post-match press conference, Carr kept things short and sweet after the game.

Disappointed. Fundamental stuff in our game. I thought our effort was great, thought our attitude was unreal. That’s another one. That’s six in a row now where I think we’ve ticked everything into the performance. We just got schoolboy stuff wrong tonight, in the second half in particular.

“You have to drop the ball out when you keep them inside their own 40. We fought really hard, so I was proud of their effort. But we can’t win games at this level with that sort of behaviour.”

Carr continued: “At the end of the day, if you defend well, you win. And if you play field position well, you win.

“We did that in the first half, I felt. That’s why we were in front. And then the second half, all we did was tackle on our try line.

“We got there in the last five minutes of the game. But you don’t deserve to win when you come up with some of the errors we came up with tonight.”

Asked how the players had responded, Carr said: “A few guys put their hands up and showed accountability. Yeah, they’re disappointed. I understand. The things we got wrong tonight aren’t rocket science.

“You can watch any game of rugby league, someone who’s never watched it before goes, ‘Oh, wow, okay.’

“They’re all hard to cop. We come here, our crowd’s great, they turn up and support us. Like I said, effort and attitude was great tonight. That level was enough to win that side of the game. But the fundamental errors in the second half, it felt like we built the first half to finish over them in the second half and then we just weren’t able to execute that. So that’s on us.”