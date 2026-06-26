Leeds Rhinos secured a resounding 34-8 victory over Hull KR to extend their lead at the top of the Super League table.

In a hotly anticipated contest at Headingley Stadium, which was the Rhinos’ annual MND awareness fixture, Leeds ran in five tries to make it successive league victories over the Robins and once again showcase their title credentials.

Here is how we scored Brad Arthur’s men, with the scores very high across the board.

Lachie Miller: 8

Another really busy outing from the full-back, who injected proper fizz into Leeds’ attack. Always seems to get himself into broken pockets of space where he could use his quick-feet and speed to get through the Robins’ stubborn defence.

Maika Sivo: 9

Cannot stop scoring at the moment, and once again just spawned whenever Leeds were near the goal line and powered over for a couple of tries. Leeds really seems to be built around firing it through that edge and getting Sivo over the whitewash, and that was clear to see again tonight.

Harry Newman: 8

Overall, a very positive shift for the centre, who is enjoying a pretty decent run of form since returning from his loan stint at Hull FC. Very willing to get stuck into the battle on both sides of the ball and made some big interventions in the process.

Ash Handley: 8

Has quietly been one of Leeds’ best players this season, and went well again tonight. Always took the positive option ball-in-hand and managed to get good change out of the Hull KR defence and got a deserved try for his troubles. Is he positioning himself for a World Cup spot?

Ryan Hall: 7

Another rock-solid effort from the winger, who did a lot of the ugly stuff his side needed to power this big win.

Brodie Croft: 8

Bossed his head-to-head battle with Mikey Lewis tonight, which in turn allowed Leeds to get the upper hand. Had some lovely flashes ball-in-hand, as things just seemed to organically happen around him.

Jake Connor: 9

Utterly breathtaking tonight, as he again pushes his case for a starting role in the World Cup. Just oozed class with virtually every touch of the ball this evening, getting Leeds playing in all the right areas while adding a layer of calmness to their approach. Also managed to grab himself a tidy haul of four assists and a try for his efforts, which was thoroughly deserved.

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Mikolaj Oledzki: 9

A proper big mister effort from the prop forward, who ran around like an angry freight train all evening. Carried the ball with genuine anger, neutralising the Robins’ middle unit in the process, tackled pretty much anything that came down his channel and cruelly had a score ruled out late in the day.

Danny Levi: 7

A lot to like about the way Levi goes about his business, isn’t there. Just seems to play exactly the sort of way both half-backs want to attack, and gave his side a nice platform all evening.

Keenan Palasia: 8

Like his prop partner, really stood up to the challenge in the middle and ends in good credit. Carried superbly in a busy middle area and made some proper bone-crunching tackles to boot, including a try-stopper in the first-half.

Chris Hankinson: 8

He’s really enjoying life in the back-row, and again showed exactly why Brad Arthur trusts him in this new capacity. Just rolled his sleeves up and went looking for work on both sides of the ball, and got himself on the scoresheet in the process.

James McDonnell: 8

Could almost copy and paste the above in here, really. Seemed to be playing right on the edge tonight, but was on the right side of it and channelled it very well to have a big effect on both sides of the ball. Mikey Lewis will also be needing some new ribs after that first-half tackle.

Kallum Watkins: 7

Some lovely flashes in there, and again those seemed to add a new layer of threat to the Rhinos’ attack.

Interchanges

Cooper Jenkins: 7

Followed on from where the starters left off, really. Trucked hard in the middle and got the better of his individual battles in the process.

Jarrod O’Connor: 7

Again, just continued the good work of the rest of his side to have a good effect on the game.

Cameron Smith: 7

Could have had a try at the end, which was later chalked off, but was really busy right across his shift.

Tom Holroyd: 8

Tells a lot about his shift that he came off the bench and ended fourth for metres across the game. Very, very powerful in the middle and that intensity and physicality helped Leeds bash their way through the Robins’ defence.

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