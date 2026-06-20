Brisbane Broncos forward attracts surprise Super League interest

Brisbane Broncos forward Jack Gosiewski is attracting interest from Super League as his future with the NRL premiers remains uncertain, Love Rugby League has learned.

The Broncos face an intriguing salary cap situation going into the 2027 campaign, with it seemingly inevitable some of their squad players may be squeezed out as they balance their roster next year.

Jonah Pezet is joining from Parramatta Eels on a long-term deal though they are losing Payne Haas to South Sydney Rabbitohs, and veteran half Adam Reynolds is retiring.

But there may yet be more fallout – with a whole host of Brisbane regulars off-contract later this year and it increasingly unlikely all will be retained. That includes club icon Ben Hunt.

Clubs in Super League are monitoring the situation closely, and Gosiewski’s name is one that has been considered as a possible transfer option.

Reports in Australia have suggested that the forward, who has played for a string of clubs across the NRL throughout his career, may yet have to agree to a deal on the NRL’s minimum salary of £140,000, which is around £74,000 per year. He would be able to secure a much higher figure if he made the move to England in 2027.

It has been stressed to Love Rugby League that Gosiewski’s preference is to remain in the NRL at this stage. But several Super League clubs are on the hunt for a forward with his pedigree, making him an intriguing option if the Broncos are unable to give him the terms he wants to remain with the club.

He joined Brisbane in 2024 but was limited to just six appearances for the club. However, he played a more prominent role in 2025, playing 14 times as part of their Premiership-winning squad – though he didn’t feature in any of their play-off victories.

Gosiewski has made nine NRL appearances this season – as well as starting in the second row for Michael Maguire’s side in their World Club Challenge defeat to Hull KR in February. Capable of playing at prop or second row, he has proven to be a reliable player for Maguire.

But with his future at Red Hill uncertain, Super League clubs have been following his contract status closely.