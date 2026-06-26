Dane Gagai makes decision on NRL future amid Super League interest

Dane Gagai will remain in the NRL in 2027, penning a one-year deal with reigning premiers Brisbane Broncos.

The current Newcastle Knights man had previously been the subject of interest to several Super League sides, with suggestions that he and brother Jacob were keen to play together at the end of their respective careers. Jacob is currently off-contract with Huddersfield Giants this season.

It is also understood that the pair had held talks with clubs over a possible switch, but he is now set to extend his time in the Australian comp after signing for the Broncos for 2027.

Dane Gagai commits to Brisbane Broncos amid Super League interest

Gagai is no stranger to the Broncos, beginning his NRL career in Brisbane back in 2011 and registering six appearances before a move to Newcastle. He would spend five years with the Knights in his first spell, before moving to South Sydney Rabbitohs in 2018, but returned to Newcastle in 2022.

The 35-year-old back, who has played centre, wing and full-back, has tallied a staggering 328 NRL appearances across his career, scoring 89 tries along the way.

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He also boasts strong representative experience, winning seven Test caps for the Kangaroos, while also featuring 23 times for Queensland in State of Origin. In that time, he also helped Australia win the 2017 World Cup and QLD to five series victories between 2015 and 2022.

Gagai has also represented both the Indigenous and Maori All Stars, as well as the Prime Minister’s XIII.

Commenting on the signing of Gagai, Broncos general manager of recruitment and pathways, Simon Scanlan, said: “The Broncos are very excited to see Dane making a return to Red Hill in 2027.

“His form this season has been outstanding and he has undoubtedly been one of the form centres this year.

“As we continue to develop our young outside backs, having experienced professionals around them is incredibly important. Dane’s leadership, professionalism and proven performance at the highest level make him a valuable addition to our club.”

Jacob Gagai future latest

While Dane now has his future secured for 2027, his brother Jacob is still available for a move next season, with him out of contract at the end of the current campaign.

A fresh deal with Huddersfield is by no means out of the question, but he is attracting interest from other Super League clubs and is open to extending his stay in the UK.

The 30-year-old back arrived at the Giants at the start of last season and has been a standout performer despite the club’s own woes, scoring 21 tries in his 43 outings.

He is also one of a number of players off-contract at Huddersfield this season.

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