Newcastle Knights centre Dane Gagai has been heavily linked with a move to England in 2027 – but a last-minute offer to keep his NRL career alive could now be in the offing.

The 35-year-old’s contract with the Knights expires at the end of this season. He has been with Newcastle for the last five seasons but the prospect of an exit from there looks likely.

Super League had emerged as a viable option, with suggestions that both he and brother Jacob would be keen to play together on this side of the world at the ends of their respective careers. Several clubs have held talks with both Gagai brothers, with Jacob off-contract at Huddersfield this season too.

But Dane may now be about to head back to where it all began 15 years ago: with Brisbane Broncos seemingly firming up as a home for the outside back in 2027.

Dane Gagai set for NRL reprieve

The former Australian international made his NRL debut with Brisbane in 2011, scoring four tries in six appearances for the Broncos before moving on to the Knights for his first of two stints with the club.

And their own fluid recruitment situation is such that Gagai could now get an offer from Michael Maguire’s side to return to Red Hill in 2027.

That is because their salary cap situation means they may have no choice but to lose star outside back Gehamat Shibasaki.

Shibasaki is on a deal of around $160,000 which will inevitably have to be improved after the role he played in Brisbane’s NRL triumph last season. However, they may not be able to offer the market value for the player.

That could mean Shibasaki securing more money elsewhere, and leading Brisbane down the path of offering a cut-price deal to Gagai to replace him.

Brisbane could lose a number of squad players, with Love Rugby League revealing at the weekend that Broncos forward Jack Gosiewski has been interesting clubs in Super League.

Jacob’s future in Super League

As for Dane’s brother Jacob, his own future still appears to be up in the air.

He is off-contract with the Giants and while a stay in West Yorkshire has not been ruled out, he is also picking up interest from other clubs on this side of the world in regards to a move for 2027.

Despite a miserable 18 months for the Giants as a club since Gagai arrived, he has proven to be one of their better players amidst some turbulent times.

The 30-year-old is open to remaining in England and continuing his career in Super League, and the prospect of playing with his older brother seemed possible, with clubs told the siblings were keen to link up at a club together in 2027.

But with Dane seemingly getting a late offer from Brisbane Broncos to continue his career in the NRL, it would appear that Jacob may continue his time in Super League alone.

He is one of a number of players off-contract with Jim Lenihan’s side later this year in Super League.