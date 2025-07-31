Leigh Leopards are set to welcome back Ethan O’Neill and Robbie Mulhern for Friday night’s clash against Warrington Wolves, boss Adrian Lam has confirmed.

O’Neill was forced off at half-time in Leigh’s Round 18 victory over Super League leaders Hull KR.

Having scored the opening try early on, he took a bang to the knee and strained his medial ligaments, battling on until the break before eventually succumbing to the injury. The back-rower then missed the Leopards‘ victory at St Helens the following week.

Prop Mulhern meanwhile hasn’t featured since a Round 16 defeat at Leeds Rhinos courtesy of a pec tear.

Both though are set to make their returns against Warrington.

Leigh Leopards coach reveals double injury boost ahead of Warrington Wolves clash

If the Leopards are able to get the better of the Wolves, they will move back to within one competition point of second-placed Wigan Warriors on the Super League ladder, with the chase of a home semi-final in the play-offs still on.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference on Thursday afternoon, head coach Lam detailed: “It’ll pretty much be the same team as last time (against St Helens), obviously with Robbie Mulhern and Ethan O’Neill coming into selection.

“That’ll be finalised tomorrow morning. Both trained today with the squad, so we’ll have to wait and see how they pull up.

“We have missed them, but funnily enough we’ve won all three games without Robbie being there.

“It’s promising in the sense of the group. When a group develops, it’s sometimes off the back of players not being available, and the players that have come in to do a job have done a great one this year.

“I’m really happy and proud of the group for what we’ve achieved without our senior players at times.

“I’d prefer that Robbie did play tomorrow, but I’m not too concerned he if he doesn’t because I think the players that have done the job have done it well.”

Among Leigh’s other absentees are Darnell McIntosh and Aaron Pene, while Keanan Brand failed a HIA during the win at Saints back on July 17.

Versatile back McIntosh is still on the comeback trail following a knee-related problem, with prop Pene having played just five games across all competitions this term.

The forward has been dealing with a bulging disc in his lower back having suffered nerve damage and pain aplenty over the last few months.

Lam explained: “Keanan will be fine. He’s gone through all of the return-to-training and return-to-play protocols, so we’re really happy with him.

“Darnell will be available for selection, or consideration, next week (against Leeds). If that’s the case, depending on how Robbie and Ethan pull up today, they’ll come into consideration moving forward.

“Aaron Pene, I think, is probably two or three weeks away. We’re slowly getting there.”

