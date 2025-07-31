South Sydney Rabbitohs star Siliva Havili has concrete interest from two Super League clubs over a move to England in 2026, according to reports in Australia.

The 32-year-old has already been touted for a move to the competition next year, with All Out Rugby League revealing earlier this year that Havili had been offered to clubs in Super League.

And now, the forward has revealed that he has offers on the table from teams on both sides of the world as his future remains unclear beyond this year.

He is yet to re-sign at Souths and AAP has reported that the Bulldogs and the Eels are both looking into a move for the utility forward.

However, Havili revealed England is also an option, with two teams in Super League tabling bids to sign the veteran for next season.

“That’s definitely an option (to go to England). I’ve got options to play here too,” Havili said. “I still think I’ve got a lot of footy in me.

“I’m just happy to explore my options. I’ve got a young family to look after. I’m open to every option and everything out there.”

Capable of playing at hooker or loose forward, Havili would represent a fine acquisition for any Super League side.

He began his NRL career in 2014 with New Zealand Warriors, spending two seasons there before making the move to Australia to sign for St George.

A further two years at the Dragons were followed by a move to Canberra Raiders in 2018. He spent four years there before moving to the Bunnies at the beginning of the 2022 season, where he has remained ever since.

Havili also has a solitary Test cap for New Zealand but he has represented Tonga on 17 occasions. He was part of their touring squad that came to England in 2023, as well as featuring for the nation in last year’s Pacific Championships.