Lazarus Vaalepu appears to have no future at Leigh Leopards, with the club keen to move the forward on as they continue their recruitment drive ahead of the 2027 Super League season.

Love Rugby League understands that Vaalepu is currently training away from the club, having been left out of Leigh’s plans following a disappointing spell since his arrival from Melbourne Storm midway through the 2026 campaign.

The 27-year-old is understood to be training on his own, away from the Leopards’ first-team environment, while sources have suggested he has also trained with Rochdale Hornets.

Leigh are keen to find a new home for the Samoa international as they look to reshape their pack ahead of next season.

Vaalepu arrived at Leigh after featuring for Melbourne in the 2024 NRL Grand Final and earning two international caps for Samoa.

However, his time in Super League has failed to get going. He made just four appearances for Adrian Lam’s side before being sent out on loan to Oldham, where he featured twice, and subsequently joining Castleford Tigers on loan for the remainder of the 2026 campaign.

Despite that, Vaalepu remains contracted to Leigh until the end of 2027, with the club holding an option to extend his deal by a further year.

His situation comes as Leigh continue to pursue further additions to their forward pack.

The Leopards have already secured the signing of former Hull KR prop Tevita Pangai Jnr on a three-year deal, while Jordan Williams has also arrived from Wakefield Trinity ahead of next season.

The club have also brought back Kai O’Donnell from the NRL for a second stint, but further recruitment is expected, with Leigh still keen to add another marquee prop to their ranks, something owner Derek Beaumont has already confirmed.

Leigh have lost a number of established forwards ahead of 2027, including Robbie Mulhern (Castleford Tigers) and Owen Trout (Cronulla Sharks), while Isaac Liu has also departed for Hull FC.

Finding a resolution to Vaalepu’s situation would potentially free up further room for Leigh to complete their recruitment plans as they look to build a squad capable of challenging again next season.