The 2026 Super League season has been and gone, and as usual, some will no doubt be glad the year is behind them: including those recruited ahead of the campaign.

Earlier this week, we brought you our take on who Super League’s best transfers of 2026 were – ranking the top 10.

Now, it’s time for our take on the worst…

10. Semi Valemei

Semi Valemei in action for Castleford Tigers in 2026

Valemei was one of Cas’ highest-billed recruits going into 2026 as they looked to breathe new life into the club following the arrival of Ryan Carr as head coach. A dire season littered by injury and suspension followed for the outside-back, who remarkably went on to score a hat-trick against the Kangaroos in the Rugby League World Cup. Still has another year on his contract.

9. Ethan O’Neill

The first of two consecutive Leeds signings on this list is O’Neill, who inked a three-year deal as he arrived at Headingley from Leigh ahead of 2026. Four appearances later, he’d departed for a loan to Hull FC which ultimately was made permanent midway through the season. A baffling signing.

8. Jeremiah Mata’utia

An even worse bit of recruitment from Leeds saw fellow forward Mata’utia arrive from Down Under and play two games before being shipped out on loan, also to Hull. The youngster only penned a one-year deal with an extension option in the Rhinos’ favour, but unsurprisingly, has been released.

7. Sam Lisone

Sam Lisone (ball in hand) in action for Hull FC in 2026

Continuing the theme, of sorts, Lisone features 12 months after making his move to Hull having left Leeds. The Samoa international signed a two-year deal at the MKM Stadium, but injury restricted him to just 14 competitive appearances in 2026 and reports suggest disciplinary issues could well see him leave FC before next season comes around.

6. Mikaele Ravalawa

Spotlight shone on Castleford again here, and spoiler alert: it’s not the last time that happens in this article. Fiji international Ravalawa looked unfit from the moment he stepped foot on a pitch in Super League, with some of his first few performances rather comical in truth. Having penned a three-year deal and spent part of 2026 on loan in the Championship at Doncaster due to how underwhelming he proved, the winger has already been released. Dire.

5. Nene Macdonald

St Helens’ recruitment ahead of 2026 can be scrutinised heavily, but none of it was worse than the signing of veteran centre Macdonald, for us. Again, he just never looked fit and never seemed the right fit for what was needed at the BrewDog Stadium either. The PNG man was released earlier this month despite having another 12 months left on his deal.

4. Jack Ashworth

Castleford Tigers duo Jordan Lane (left) and Jack Ashworth (right) tackle Wakefield Trinity’s Tom Johnstone during a game in 2026

Frankly, Ashworth could have made this list twice. He was billed as a big signing for Cas ahead of the season just gone, but never nailed down a regular starting spot, let alone impressed. After 11 appearances for the Tigers, and having also been shipped out on loan to Doncaster mid-season, he made the permanent move to Leigh just before the transfer deadline.

The Leopards wanted a boost in their pack going into the play-offs, and did not get that one bit, with injury hampering the short time he has spent with Adrian Lam’s squad so far. Leigh will, of course, hope for much better from him come 2027.

3. Darnell McIntosh

Ahead of 2026, Castleford did a swap deal which saw them sign McIntosh from Leigh in place of Innes Senior. Without a shadow of a doubt, the Leopards got the better end of that bargain. McIntosh only scored three tries in 14 appearances and did not play a single minute after a disgraceful showing at Magic Weekend as Cas were thumped 48-6 by rivals Wakefield.

Without ever naming him, former Tigers boss Ryan Carr hinted numerous times that McIntosh was a player he wanted to move on come the end of the season. Carr isn’t at The Jungle anymore and the utility back still has 12 months on his deal, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if he is shipped out.

2. Tevita Pangai Jr

The top two worst signings of 2026, for us, were both signed mid-season: and little separates them. Pangai Jr had been playing in the sixth tier of French rugby union after Warrington withdrew from their deal to sign him at the start of 2026. Hull KR took a gamble on adding him to their pack in May, and got just five games out of him, with the prop suspended for more matches than he played.

He has now flopped at two clubs in Super League, and ominously for anyone of a Leigh persuasion, they’ve now taken the gamble of signing him ahead of 2027.

1. Lazarus Vaalepu

Lazarus Vaalepu (ball in hand) in action for Leigh Leopards in 2026

Sticking with the Leopards, it’s another of their mid-season signings who takes top spot on this list, unwantedly selected as Super League’s worst signing of 2026. Vaalepu was billed as a bigger signing than Ashworth as he signed at the end of June. What followed were four utterly dire performances, including one of the worst in a Leopards shirt since their Super League return off the bench in the home defeat to Wigan.

Loan stints at Oldham and, perhaps unsurprisingly, Castleford followed before the end of 2026 which also did little to aid his case. The 27-year-old is still under contract with Leigh for next season, but as things stand, it is hard to see him playing any sort of meaningful part and even if he does, he has some way to go to mend the bridges he has burned.