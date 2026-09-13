Plenty of deals have already been officially confirmed for next year with numerous players’ futures being rubber-stamped. Here, keep up to date with every confirmed Super League signing and departure already announced for 2027 with our full list.

Note: Only moves which are permanent for 2027, or will become permanent in 2026, are included. Loan players returning to their parent club are excluded on ‘ins’ but are listed as an ‘out’.

Essentially, anyone who will end the 2026 season permanently contracted to one club and won’t be at that same club in 2027 will be included.

With that in mind, here is the full list, which will continue to be updated as the 2027 season approaches.

Bradford Bulls

Ins: Sam Eseh (Wigan), Cam Scott (Wakefield), John Bateman (North Queensland Cowboys), James Bentley (Warrington), Ligi Sao (Hull FC), Nathan Connell (Widnes Vikings), Jack Ormondroyd (Oldham)

Outs: Joe Keyes (TBC), Sam Hallas (TBC), Chris Atkin (TBC), Guy Armitage (TBC), Dan Russell (TBC), Mitch Souter (TBC), Ed Chamberlain (loan ending) Riley Dean (TBC), Phoenix Steinwede (TBC)

Castleford Tigers

Ins: Damien Cook (St George Illawarra Dragons), Mat Feagai (St George Illawarra Dragons), Tyrell Sloan (St George Illawarra Dragons), Robbie Mulhern (Leigh), Alfie Johnson (Halifax Panthers), Mason Lino (Wakefield), Ben McNamara (Leigh)

Outs: Sam Hall (Toulouse), Joe Westerman (Retired), Joe Stimson (TBC), Cain Robb (TBC), Daejarn Asi (TBC), Alex Mellor (TBC)

Catalans Dragons

Ins: Jesse Arthars (Brisbane Broncos), Tyson Gamble (Newcastle Knights), Luciano Leilua (St George Illawarra Dragons), Amir Bourouh (Hull FC)

Outs: Ben Garcia (Retired), Tommy Makinson (Retired), Alrix Da Costa (Hull FC), Solomona Faataape (St Helens), Toby Sexton (Perth Bears), Kruise Leeming (loan ending), Matty Russell (TBC), Josh Simm (TBC), Edenn Rogers-Smith (Leeds), Nick Cotric (Leeds)

Huddersfield Giants

Ins: Jaimin Jolliffe (Gold Coast Titans), Jeylan Hodgson (Goole Vikings), Kruise Leeming (Wigan), Jake Arthur (Hull FC), Jordy Crowther (Warrington)

Outs: Jacob Gagai (Warrington), Tui Lolohea (TBC), Adam Clune (TBC), Taane Milne (TBC), Matty English (TBC), Kieran Rush (TBC), Monty Lumb (TBC), Tom Hardy (TBC), Zach Brown (TBC)

Hull FC

Ins: Bailey Hodgson (Leigh), Daly Cherry-Evans (Sydney Roosters), Isaac Liu (Leigh), Alrix Da Costa (Catalans), Jordan Swann (Wynnum Manly Seagulls), Josh Coric (Wynnum Manly Seagulls), Junior Pauga (Sydney Roosters)

Outs: Davy Litten (Wakefield), Amir Bourouh (Catalans), Tom Briscoe (Retired), Brad Fash (TBC), Ligi Sao (Bradford), Jake Arthur (Huddersfield), Hugo Salabio (TBC) Zak Hardaker (York)

Hull KR

Ins: None

Outs: Rhyse Martin (Retired), Joe Burgess (TBC)

Leigh Leopards

Ins: None

Outs: Robbie Mulhern (Castleford), Bailey Hodgson (Hull FC), Isaac Liu (Hull FC), Ben McNamara (Castleford), Jack Hughes (Retired)

Leeds Rhinos

Ins: Morgan Gannon (New Zealand Warriors), Dylan Walker (Parramatta Eels), Edenn Rogers-Smith (Catalans), Nick Cotric (Catalans)

Outs: Cameron Smith (Wakefield), Harry Newman (Perth Bears), James McDonnell (Perth Bears), Mikolaj Oledzki (Perth Bears), Brodie Croft (Warrington), Ned McCormack (Wakefield)

St Helens

Ins: Solomona Faataape (Catalans), Christian Tuipulotu (St George Illawarra Dragons)

Outs: Mark Percival (Retired), Jonny Lomax (Retired), Jackson Hastings (TBC), Alfie Sinclair (TBC), Cole Marsh (TBC), Leon Cowen (TBC), Chris Matagi (TBC), Luca Walsh (TBC)

Toulouse Olympique

Ins: Sam Hall (Castleford)

Outs: Pierre-Jean Lima (Albi)

Wakefield Trinity

Ins: Cameron Smith (Leeds), Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (New Zealand Warriors), Mason Teague (Burleigh Bears), Davy Litten (Hull FC), Ned McCormack (Leeds)

Outs: Cam Scott (Bradford), Tyson Smoothy (Perth Bears), Noah High (TBC), Will Tate (TBC), Lachlan Walmsley (TBC), Mason Lino (Castleford), Jay Pitts (Retired), Max Jowitt (York)

Warrington Wolves

Ins: Brodie Croft (Leeds), Toby Crosby (Penrith Panthers), Mitch Prest (Mackay Cutters), Jacob Gagai (Huddersfield)

Outs: George Williams (Dolphins), Toby King (London Broncos), Joe Philbin (London Broncos), James Bentley (Bradford), Sam Powell (Retired), Jordy Crowther (Huddersfield)

Wigan Warriors

Ins: None

Outs: Sam Eseh (Bradford), Liam Farrell (Retired), Kruise Leeming (Huddersfield)

York Knights

Ins: Cameron McInnes (Cronulla Sharks), Max Jowitt (Wakefield), Zak Hardaker (Hull FC), Blake Lawrie (St George Illawarra Dragons)

Outs: Paul Vaughan (Retired), Ata Hingano (TBC), Denive Balmforth (loan ending), Danny Richardson (TBC), Will Dagger (TBC)