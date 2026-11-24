The Kevin Walters era at St Helens begins in 2027 – but the incoming coach already has some huge contractual decisions to make about 2028 and beyond.

The Saints have a number of players off-contract at the end of next season, and that means in just a week or so, they will be able to go onto the open market when December 1 rolls around.

Some of the calls feel somewhat obvious to make – but others feel slightly more tricky to ponder for Walters. Here are the men out of contract, and where their futures may lie..

The obvious retention

Jack Welsby. St Helens have made Tristan Sailor available for transfer and Walters has already been public about the fact that Welsby will be his number one in 2027.

It’s time to tie him down as soon as possible and reinforce that belief that Welsby is the man who can spearhead a St Helens revival. He really hasn’t been aided by being moved across multiple positions in the last two seasons; he’s struggled along with the team.

There will be suitors, and Welsby is entitled to test the market. But it does feel as though the wind is blowing towards a new deal for at least 2028.

The tricky calls

There are a couple of interesting decisions for Walters to make with off-contract players, which may well develop as the season progresses and the form of the players in question become clear.

Firstly, there’s hooker Daryl Clark. With Tom Starling arriving and Tom Humphreys waiting in the wings, this could easily be Clark’s final season with the Saints. He’s given them great service since joining from Warrington Wolves and even in a difficult couple of years, has often been among their best performers.

He’ll be 34 next year; certainly not finished by any stretch of the imagination given the level he still performs at. Could he do perhaps one more year?

Similarly, David Klemmer will have turned 33 by the time the new season starts. He did well enough in his first season with the Saints, but will probably need to show a little bit more to get at least another 12 months. It’s not beyond the realms of possibility, though.

Then there is young forward Jake Burns, who probably does need a regular run of games in 2027 to command a new deal – but he definitely has the talent.

Likely to leave

Well, we’ll start with one who’s definitely leaving: half-back Sean O’Sullivan, whose one-season sojourn with the Saints will see him head to the PNG Chiefs in 2028.

Some of the other off-contract players might not even be here by the time the season starts, let alone the end of it.

Curtis Sironen looks set to take a pay-off and end his time with the Saints early, while Jacob Host could well be bound for London Broncos – though the Sironen situation may change that, potentially.

Finally, there’s Deon Cross and Shane Wright; both offered to rival clubs for 2027, and both seemingly on the outer under Walters.

In short: there’s a lot of work to do in the immediate and long-term on the contract front for the Saints. This list could evolve in the coming weeks, let alone the months ahead.