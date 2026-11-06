Rugby League World Cup predictions: Tonga & Samoa to advance?

It’s the semi-finals of the Rugby League World Cup – and there are two genuinely unpredictable and thrilling games in store in the men’s tournament this weekend.

Defending champions Australia take on Samoa while there is a mouthwatering showdown between New Zealand and Tonga to get stuck into, too.

But who comes out on top? Here’s how Aaron and Matt’s predictions play out – in association with The Big Leagues and their World Cup predictor game.

You can play along for free with their all-new predictor game and win weekly prizes. Head HERE to enter for free and predict the winning margins in both games, as well as the first try-scorer! The Big Leagues are also running an amazing prize draw competition for you to go to Las Vegas in 2027.

The winners get tickets for the event at Allegiant Stadium, flights, four nights at Caesar’s Palace and £500 spending money! To enter and win the trip of a lifetime, head HERE!

New Zealand v Tonga

Aaron: New Zealand by 6-10; first scorer: Casey McLean

Matt: New Zealand by 1-5; first scorer: Casey McLean

It’s a pretty unanimous prediction from the boys for Saturday’s first semi-final. They both think New Zealand will do enough to get through against a spirited Tonga side, albeit with different winning margins. Matt has a tight and nervy affair all the way to the end, while Aaron thinks New Zealand might be slightly more comfortable.

The boys are also both backing Casey McLean to be first try-scorer after his four-try haul against Fiji last weekend.

Australia v Samoa

Aaron: Australia by 1-5; first scorer: Jack Bostock

Matt: Australia by 6-10; first scorer: Cameron Munster

And the boys both think it’ll be yet another Australia v New Zealand final – with the Kangaroos doing just about enough to squeeze through against the Samoans on Sunday morning.

Again, they think it’ll be tight – with Aaron going for a narrow 1-5 win for the Kangaroos, with Matt going slightly wider on the margin of victory.

But it’s going to be an unmissable weekend no matter what, with both games likely to be decided late on and providing us with an unforgettable weekend of international rugby league!