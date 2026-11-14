Rugby League World Cup final predictions: New Zealand to upset Australia?

It’s Rugby League World Cup final weekend – with two mouthwatering showdowns between Australia and New Zealand to officially round off the tournament in Brisbane.

The Kangaroos and the Kiwis will square off at Suncorp Stadium for the right to be crowned world champions, in a game that feels simply too close to call.

Who wins? And who lifts the trophy come Sunday evening? Here’s our predictions!

But first..

Throughout the tournament, we’ve been making our predictions with The Big Leagues app along with over 1,300 of you – and the final round is set to go down to the wire to decide who wins the grand prize!

First prize is a 55″ LG Smart TV, but there are also weekly prizes to play for every single round which means even if you haven’t been playing along throughout the World Cup, there’s still time to get involved!

CLICK HERE TO ENTER.

Love Rugby League are also running a competition with The Big Leagues for you to win an all-expenses paid trip to Las Vegas for next February’s NRL and Super League games. That includes flights, four nights accommodation at Caesar’s Palace, tickets and £500 spending money!

But entry closes this Sunday night at 8:15pm. Head HERE to enter and get your name in the draw!

Now, on to the men’s final predictions!

Australia v New Zealand

Aaron: Australia by 1-5; first try-scorer: Reece Walsh

Matt: New Zealand by 6-10; first try-scorer: Casey McLean

We have a clear split in the camp for the final!

Aaron is backing the Kangaroos to do what they’ve always done and peak at exactly the right time, and go on to successfully defend the World Cup title once again. With Reece Walsh his pick as first scorer, he’s going for a green and gold win but by the narrowest winning margin possible: under six points.

Matt, however, is backing the Kiwis. They were excellent in the opener against the Kangaroos a month ago and have improved even further since then, which is why many are tipping them to cause what would be a big upset.

With the try-scoring machine Casey McLean his pick to score first, Matt thinks the Kiwis will win by a pretty big margin given the opposition: between six and ten points!