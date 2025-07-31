South Sydney half-back Lewis Dodd has insisted he intends to see out his three-year deal with the NRL club and has no intention of leaving the Rabbitohs.

Dodd will play just his sixth NRL game of the season this weekend, after being drafted back in to the Souths starting line-up after Jack Wighton’s four-match suspension for a shoulder charge.

He had initially been dropped following his appears for the Rabbitohs last weekend against Cronulla, but now looks to have a run of games in the side ahead of him.

Dodd has been heavily linked with an early exit from his three-year deal which is reportedly worth $2million, but he told reporters Down Under he does not envisage leaving in the near future amidst speculation he could head back to Super League.

“I’m here for three years, and that’s the plan,” he said.

“I’ve got a chance now, we’ll see where that will take me into the off-season, and the start of next (season).

“It’s not nice seeing your name all the time in the media, and for your family as well, but it’s part of the game.

“I’ve done everything I can to be at a level where I think I can do what’s right for the team, do my job in the team, and not let anyone down.

“That started last week, and hopefully that will continue to the end of the year.”

However, Wayne Bennett was far more coy on the half-back’s future. When asked if he would see out his deal with Souths, the veteran coach admitted: “That’s a good question, I can’t answer that for you right now.

“Lewis has an opportunity Friday night to play again and show us what he can do and can’t do. Let’s wait and see how that goes.

“He’s got an opportunity to play, he hasn’t had that all year, he started last week, he’s starting this week, we’ll all be smarter in a couple of weeks time.”