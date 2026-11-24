The Challenge Cup journey is about to begin, with the draw for the first round set to take place next Monday.

As previously revealed by Love Rugby League, the competition will adopt a new structure, with Championship and Super League clubs entering in a staggered process depending on their league finish last year. Super League clubs will also no longer automatically play away from home in the round in which they enter, a rule that was introduced several years ago.

Round one will be made up entirely of community clubs, giving those sides the opportunity to compete for a place in the next stage.

Round two will then see Championship clubs enter, with those who finished the 2026 season from Salford Red Devils, who finished 12th last year, and below joining the competition.

The next stage will see the remaining Championship clubs enter, with Dewsbury Rams and above from last season’s league table coming into the competition in round three.

The only exception will be London Broncos, who won the Championship in 2026 but are set to be announced as a Super League club. They will instead enter the competition in round four. They will be joined at that stage by the four lowest-placed Super League clubs from last season: Hull FC, Huddersfield Giants, Castleford Tigers and Bradford Bulls.

The remaining Super League sides will then enter in round five, which will be the last 16 of the competition.

There is, however, still some uncertainty surrounding the full list of participants. Toulouse will not take part in the competition, as has been the case for several years, while there also remains doubt over the involvement of Catalans Dragons, who are in talks with the Rugby Football League about participating for one year only.

Love Rugby League has now received dates for several rounds of the competition.

Round four, when the first batch of Super League clubs enter, will take place on the weekend of February 20/21. Round five is scheduled for March 13/14, with the quarter-finals taking place four weeks later, on April 10/11, before the semi-finals on May 8/9. The final will be held at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, June 5.

Challenge Cup 2027

Round 1 (January 16/17): Community clubs.

Round 2 (TBC): Round 1 winners plus Salford, Hunslet, Goole Vikings, Rochdale Hornets, Keighley Cougars, Swinton Lions, Workington Town, Halifax Panthers, North Wales Crusaders, Featherstone Rovers.

Round 3 (TBC): Round 2 winners plus Dewsbury Rams, Batley Bulldogs, Whitehaven, Birmingham Midlands, Sheffield Eagles, Barrow Raiders, Widnes Vikings, Doncaster, Oldham, Newcastle Thunder.

Round 4 (February 20/21): Round 3 winners plus London Broncos, Bradford Bulls, Castleford Tigers, Huddersfield Giants, Hull FC.

Round 5 (March 13/14): Round 4 winners plus York Knights, Catalans Dragons*, St Helens, Hull KR, Leigh Leopards, Wakefield Trinity, Warrington Wolves, Leeds Rhinos, Wigan Warriors.

Quarter finals (April 10/11)

Semi-Finals (May 8/9)

Final: June 5th @ Wembley