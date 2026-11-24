London Broncos have lost another member of their Championship-winning squad ahead of 2027: with prop Epel Kapinias returning home to Papua New Guinea.

The Broncos’ success in 2026 was built on a strong contingent from PNG, with over half a dozen Kumuls stars regularly featuring for Jason Demetriou in their dominant second tier season.

But after Gairo Voro and Alex Max making the move back to their native homeland, Kapinias has now joined them.

London Broncos exodus continues

Kapinias had a huge impact for London in 2026. He made 21 appearances in all competitions and scored an impressive 11 tries, a fine return for a front rower.

But the forward has now returned to Papua New Guinea after agreeing a deal to sign for Queensland Cup side PNG Hunters – something Voro and Max have done themselves.

Voro has already agreed a deal to sign for the PNG Chiefs heading into 2028 on a developmental contract, and it remains to be seen whether or not the Chiefs will allocate a similar slot in their inaugural NRL squad for Kapinias.

But he will definitely play for the Hunters in 2027, with the club confirming on social media he was heading home.

London Broncos quota situation

While the deal is an undoubted blow for London, who have lost another member of the squad that dominated the Championship in 2027, it does continue to resolve their quota issue.

Should London be promoted to Super League, as is expected to be the case in the coming days, then they will automatically have to comply to much stricter quota regulations that are in place in the top flight.

That exit of Kapinias leaves London with nine contracted quota players as it stands. They are: Morea Morea, Robert Mathias, Brandon Webster-Mansfield, Connor O’Beirne, Dean Hawkins, Reagan Campbell-Gillard, Fin Glare, Jeremiah Simbiken and Siliva Havili.

Simbiken would be likely to depart too given the limited role he played in 2026, meaning London could have two quota spots to go into the market and shop with.

They are already interested in a deal for St Helens duo Jacob Host and Tristan Sailor, with London one of three clubs pursuing a possible deal to sign the Saints utility star.