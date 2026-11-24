Leeds Rhinos hooker Danny Levi has revealed he hopes to be able to fully participate in pre-season training by the New Year after a horrendous end to his 2026.

Levi was an integral part of Leeds’ success in the first half of last season, forming an effective partnership with Jarrod O’Connor in the hooking department.

However, Levi would suffer a nasty injury to his neck in the defeat to Castleford Tigers, which left him facing a lengthy road to recovery after being taken to hospital.

Levi returned to action in late-August but only managed around 15 minutes of action against St Helens before being withdrawn. That led to the Samoan international undergoing neck surgery to correct the issue, which ended his season prematurely.

Danny Levi provides Leeds Rhinos health update

Speaking to the club on Monday, Levi admitted he will not immediately be back into full-contact training in the coming weeks.

However, he insists he should only be around a month away from featuring, with the start of January a realistic return date for him to get back into full-contact. That would automatically rule him out of the Boxing Day against Wakefield Trinity.

“Not too long hopefully,” Levi said when asked when he would be likely to return.

“By the start of January I’ll pretty much be into the full swing of things but I just want to ease back into it. Other than that, it’s getting the fitness up, so plenty of running. I’ve felt the love from everywhere; the coaching staff, the Leeds Rhinos staff and even the fans. I’ve had loads of great messages.

“I’m happy to be back and get amongst the boys having missed a few faces but I’m not missing the cold. Pre-season is pre-season. I don’t think anyone ever really enjoys it but you get through it and do what you have to do, it’s just one of those things.”

The hooker also admitted he felt he ‘needed’ an off-season break to reset after an awful end to 2026 – and insisted he has never felt more motivated to get back on the field.

“I felt like I definitely needed it (the break),” he said.

“I started off really well but once I had that injury, it set a domino effect off with everyone going off after that. But kudos to the young boys who stepped up, they did an awesome job.

“But it was good to get away and get my focus off all that kind of things, but you want to get back into the swing of things and the routine with footy. I’m more eager than I’ve ever been really. I’ve never missed this much footy.”