Former Super League title winner Matt Parcell has agreed a deal to extend his playing career in his native Australia – despite originally retiring from the sport two years ago.

Parcell called time on his career as a professional in 2024 after Hull KR’s Super League Grand Final defeat to Wigan Warriors. He returned Down Under with his family after a stellar eight seasons in England with both the Robins and Leeds Rhinos.

However, it was announced a year ago that he would come out of retirement following a one-season stint on the shelf to play for Queensland Cup side Western Clydesdales.

And he’s now signed on for another year, too.

Matt Parcell continues playing career

Parcell will not only play on for the Clydesdales in 2027, but he will captain the side too – after the club confirmed the news on social media this week.

Led by Ben and Shane Walker, the Clydesdales had a difficult season in 2026, finishing second-bottom of the Queensland Cup and only ahead of the PNG Hunters.

But they will go again in 2027 with their captain having agreed new terms with Parcell.

Parcell is still only 34, which made his original decision to retire completely from rugby league a surprise when it happened two years ago when he was just 32.

But he is now playing on next season.

Matt Parcell’s Super League career

Parcell made the switch to Super League in 2017 after leaving Manly Sea Eagles, and he made an instant impact upon signing a three-year deal with Leeds Rhinos.

He helped guide the club to a Super League title win over Castleford Tigers in the Grand Final in 2017, his first season in England, and instantly became regarded as a favourite at Headingley.

But by 2019 he was on the move. He joined Hull KR on a short-term loan deal which was made permanent going into the 2020 season, with Parcell a hugely influential figure in the Robins’ rise under Willie Peters.

He made well over 100 appearances for the club in his five seasons with Rovers, playing in their Challenge Cup win of 2024 as the club ended their long wait for a major trophy.

He announced in the run-up to the 2024 Grand Final that he would be retiring – but he is now playing on again in 2027.