Round 20 of Super League has been split over nine days with the second batch of fixtures to be played between Thursday and Friday this week.

First up on Thursday is a top-versus-bottom clash as leaders Hull Kingston Rovers travel to crisis-torn Salford Red Devils, with Willie Peters’ side looking to further extend their lead at the top.

Friday night sees in-form Leigh Leopards host Warrington Wolves and Castleford Tigers head to St Helens.

Former Wigan, Hull FC and Hull KR scrum-half Craig Murdock, now a respected rugby league pundit for talkSPORT, gives Love Rugby League his tips for this week’s fixtures.

Salford Red Devils v Hull Kingston Rovers (Thursday, 8pm)

Salford are still doing it tough and I can see Hull KR going there and putting on a big score.

The Robins beat Catalans away 34-6 last time out and they have enough quality to inflict similar damage on the Red Devils.

Murdock’s prediction: Hull KR by 30

Leigh Leopards v Warrington Wolves (Friday, 8pm)

This is a really interesting game between two teams separated by just a few miles.

Leigh are aiming for a fourth straight win to maintain their recent impressive form whereas Warrington are under pressure to get a result to reignite their play-off hopes.

Both sides have had a week off but, with the Leopards being at home, I can only see one outcome in this game.

Murdock’s prediction: Leigh by 10

St Helens v Castleford Tigers (Friday, 8pm)

It will be a big ask for Cas to back up their win at home to Warrington by turning over Saints.

Paul Wellens’ men will be smarting after losing at home to Leigh last time out, so I see them returning to winning ways in this one.

Murdock’s prediction: St Helens by 16

