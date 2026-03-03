York Knights boss issues comprehensive injury update with duo set to return

York Knights are set to be boosted by the returns of duo Scott Galeano and Jesse Dee for this weekend’s Super League clash with Warrington Wolves, head coach Mark Applegarth has confirmed.

The news of their returns will come as a welcome boost to the Knights, who come into Friday’s game looking for a third win from their opening four games of the new season.

Galeano has made three appearances in all competitions for the newly-promoted side so far this year, but missed their win over Hull FC through a groin injury. Dee was an unused 18th man for the win over Hull FC last time out, and also missed the defeat to Leeds Rhinos.

Mark Applegarth issues lengthy injury update as York Knights boosted by returning duo

But, while the pair might have been notable absentees for their previous fixtures, they seem set to make their returns to the pitch this weekend.

“Scott will be back in contention for Friday night,” said Applegarth of winger Galeano. “It’s a bit of selection headache in a good way, with the winger personnel we’ve got.

Of Dee, who last played in the Challenge Cup win over Barrow Raiders, the Knights head coach added: “Jesse Dee is back in full contention. He could have played (against Hull), but it was probably a week too early just to let some of the swelling go down – more for comfort than anything else. If push came to shove, he would have been fine.”

As Applegarth alluded too, their returns will certainly create some selection headaches after the impressive 17-16 win over Hull FC. Galeano will compete directly with both Ben Jones-Bishop and David Nofoaluma for a spot on the wing, with the ex-Halifax man being named Man of the Match for his efforts. The Australian-native is an option to shift over to centre, while Jones-Bishop and Nofoaluma can also move across the backline if needed.

Dee’s return could see him return straight into the starting back-row, forcing either Josh Griffin or Oli Field out of the team as a result.

Elsewhere, they could also be set to see Ata Hingano back on the field for the first time since that victory over Barrow, but Applegarth detailed that he is still very much touch-and-go for the clash against Warrington.

“Ata’s not far off. He might make it, he might not. He’s trained a bit this week, but we’ll see how he is.”

Want more Love Rugby League? Add us as a preferred source on Google and ensure you never miss our exclusives and breaking news!

These boosts will certainly please the York boss, looking both towards the Wire game and further down the line, but there are still some players left in the physio room.

Outside back Kieran Buchanan is again a doubt for Friday night, with the Scotland international still struggling with a calf issue, while Jon Bennison is still working his way back to full fitness.

“He’s got a bit of a calf strain,” Applegarth said of 27-year-old Buchanan. “He’s training, but it’s probably a week too early for him. Again, if push came to shove, I could throw him in, but I think it’s a lesson learned and to give him time to heal so when we get him back, he’s back for good.”

Of winger Bennison, the head coach added: “Jon Bennison’s still not there yet, but he’s working hard in the background.”

The former St Helens winger is yet to make his debut for York since making the move this off-season.

TUESDAY’S READS ON LRL

NRL needs ‘complete control’ for Super League takeover as club owners criticised by legend

Ranking Super League’s 10 best signings after opening month of 2026

Wigan Warriors suffer crucial Jai Field setback as star man undergoes surgery

Zac Lomax saga reaches conclusion after legal battle comes to an end