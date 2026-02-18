York Knights have moved to sign Halifax Panthers star David Nofoaluma following the club’s liquidation.

Nofoaluma, Wests Tigers’ all-time leading try-scorer, was part of the Fax squad that all became free agents last week when the club was wound up in the courts.

Several of those players have already move on and Love Rugby League understands Nofoaluma is set to become the next and has secured a return to Super League in the process.

The 32-year-old had a brief spell at Salford Red Devils in 2024, making two appearances before an early release. He subsequently went to France and played for Pia Donkeys before making the move to Fax midway through last season, playing a key role as they reached the Championship semi-finals.

His form earned him Super League interest in the off-season but he decided to remain at Fax. However, he has now agreed to join the Knights and aid their Super League cause after an excellent start to the season last week as they produced a shock result to beat Hull KR.

It is another departure for Fax, however, sources have indicated that the vast majority of those who have yet to sign for other clubs are now waiting to see how the next few weeks play out, as they are keen to return to the club if it is revived.

There is growing optimism that will happen as plans continue behind the scenes, with two different consortia working on ways to drive the club into the future. While there is still plenty of work to be done there is hope that plans will be in place to allow a new club to be on the field by the time they take on London Broncos on March 8th.

As it stands, Charlie Graham (Hunslet), Jack Hansen (Rochdale), Brad Day (Oldham) and Bayley Liu (Hunslet) have all departed, while loan players such as Myles Lawford have returned to their parent clubs. Nofoaluma is the latest to move on. Dan Okoro is expected to sign for Keighley but has received Super League interest in recent days.