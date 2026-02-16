Round one of the 2026 Super League season was incredibly well attended across the board, with two clubs posting five-figure crowds.

Hull FC led the way in the opening weekend, but Warrington Wolves were not far behind them. Elsewhere, Catalans Dragons, Leigh Leopards and Wakefield Trinity also recorded healthy four-figure gates.

Without further ado, here is a look at the attendances across Super League this weekend.

York Knights 19-18 Hull KR: 8,500

It was declared a sell-out on the morning of the game – meaning it was an all-time record crowd for rugby league in the city as 8,500 people saw newly-promoted York Knights stun the defending champions, Hull KR.

Catalans Dragons 26-10 Huddersfield Giants: 7,252

Les Dracs were another team to begin their season with a victory at home, with their win against Huddersfield Giants pulling in a crowd of 7,252. While this did beat some of their 2025 attendances, it was below their average gate of 8,661 from last season.

Leigh Leopards 26-14 Leeds Rhinos: 9,603

The Leopards Den has consistently pulled in good crowds, and their win on Friday was no exception, with 9,603 in attendance to watch their 26-14 victory against Leeds. Positively, this was also a 777-person increase from their 2025 average of 8,826.

Warrington Wolves 24-14 St Helens: 15,064

The first of the five-figure gates now, with Warrington Wolves’ win over St Helens drawing a healthy crowd of 15,064. This was well in excess of their average attendance of 10,404 from last season, but it was also the biggest crowd for a rugby league game in the town for 52 years.

Hull FC 27-20 Bradford Bulls: 16,653

Completing the five-figure list is Hull FC, who also take home the trophy for the biggest gate of the weekend, thanks to their crowd of 16,653 in their win over newly-promoted Bradford Bulls. Like a lot of clubs, this was also much higher than their 2025 average, coming in a whopping 4,494 above their tally of 12,159 from last season.

Wakefield Trinity 16-18 Toulouse Olympique: 8,555

While the Trin will be disappointed to taste defeat in their season opener at home, the DIY Kitchen’s Stadium yet again saw a decent crowd of 8,555. In keeping with the trend, this was also an increase on their 2025 average of 7,788.

Castleford Tigers – Wigan Warriors: 8,259

We finished Round One with another huge crowd posted by a team well in excess of their 2025 average, as over 8,000 fans attended the OneBore Stadium to see Castleford’s defeat to Wigan Warriors.

